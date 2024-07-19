- More
Newbury Super Sprint and Irish Oaks: who do the trends favour in Saturday's two big Flat races?
The Weatherbys Super Sprint Stakes (3.35) and Juddmonte Irish Oaks (3.40) are the major Flat prizes in store on Saturday. We have used previous trends to assess who is best placed to land these contests.
Weatherbys Super Sprint Stakes (3.35 Newbury)
Form
Eight of the last ten winners of the Super Sprint posted a top-three finish last time so it pays to side with those coming into the race in form. Archie Watson's Vingegaard finished fifth in the Windsor Castle Stakes last time and is the shortest-priced runner to fall short on this trend.
Experience
Nine of the last ten winners of the Super Sprint had run at least twice beforehand. The once-raced Time For Sandals – popular in the betting since declarations were made – has recent history against him.
Distance
Identifying horses with winning form at the Super Sprint's 5f trip has been a good guide to finding recent winners. The Clive Cox-trained Mythical Composer won impressively at Bath last time, but that success came over a trip half a furlong further than the Super Sprint.
Verdict
Hugo Palmer's It Ain't Two ticks plenty of boxes and finished clear of the remainder when runner-up in Listed company at Sandown on his latest start. He gets the nod ahead of the Karl Burke-trained Kaadi.
Juddmonte Irish Oaks (3.40 Curragh)
Form
Nine of the last ten winners of the Irish Oaks finished in the top two on their start beforehand. Content, the market leader and mount of Ryan Moore, finished third in the Pretty Polly Stakes last time.
Experience
It pays to side with those proven at Pattern level in the Irish Oaks, with the last ten winners having won a Listed or Group race earlier in the season. The Willie Mullins-trained Lope De Lilas has only a Leopardstown maiden success to her name.
Distance
Proven stamina accounts for plenty in the Irish Oaks with the last ten winners having won over at least 1m2f previously. Noel Meade's Caught U Looking is winless since landing the 7f Weld Park Stakes in September.
Verdict
Port Fairy fares best of Aidan O'Brien's three runners on the trends, while Lava Stream, a neck behind Port Fairy in the Ribblesdale Stakes, is also respected. At the prices, however, preference is for Johnny Murtagh's Hanalia. She came with a strong run to win a 1m2½f Listed race at Naas last time and on that evidence looks sure to appreciate the step up to 1m4f.
Read these next:
All change in Irish Oaks betting after Ryan Moore booked to ride Content over ante-post favourite Port Fairy
Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on inBritain
Last updated
- 'I hope it gets across what a great game it is' - Paul Nicholls backs ITV's all-access docuseries to win over new fans
- Owner Steve Parkin and bloodstock adviser Joe Foley file high court legal proceedings against each other
- 'I can't see past him' - Kieren Fallon provides a firm message on who he expects to prevail in Flat jockeys' championship
- Paddy Power and Sky Bet stick to their guns to offer only SP odds for Chepstow in media rights row with Arc
- Haydock back racing on Friday having undergone remedial work since Old Newton Cup day abandonment
- 'I hope it gets across what a great game it is' - Paul Nicholls backs ITV's all-access docuseries to win over new fans
- Owner Steve Parkin and bloodstock adviser Joe Foley file high court legal proceedings against each other
- 'I can't see past him' - Kieren Fallon provides a firm message on who he expects to prevail in Flat jockeys' championship
- Paddy Power and Sky Bet stick to their guns to offer only SP odds for Chepstow in media rights row with Arc
- Haydock back racing on Friday having undergone remedial work since Old Newton Cup day abandonment