Nationwide rail strikes to affect racegoers at the Cheltenham Festival

Racegoers attending day three of the Cheltenham Festival will be affected by rail strikes after further nationwide action was announced on Thursday evening.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) will take strike action on March 16 after employers refused to put any new offers on the table.

Network Rail members have been instructed to not book any shifts between 2am on March 16 and 1.59am on March 17, with the strike potentially impacting travel the following day when the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup takes centre stage.

Uttoxeter's Midlands National day could also be affected with strikes for 14 train operators planned for March 18.

Doncaster's opening Flat fixture, featuring the Lincoln, falls on another day of planned strikes on April 1.

There has been a series of walkouts since last summer following strikes by members of the RMT and Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen, the union for train drivers.

