'At the prices I'll have to take him on' - Pricewise guru Tom Segal answers your Cheltenham questions
Pricewise expert Tom Segal answers readers' questions ahead of the 2023 Cheltenham Festival. Last year Tom picked three out of four in his Lucky 15 (Edwardstone, Flooring Porter and Brazil) – while the fourth (L'Homme Presse for the Turners) won a different race (Brown Advisory). Who does he fancy this year?
What is your Lucky 15 for this year? I read the column last year and couldn't believe they all won, albeit L'Homme Presse in a different race. You were so bullish about L'Homme Presse and Flooring Porter. Tom Mollekin
Nice, an easy one to start with. I'm nowhere near as confident as I was about Flooring Porter or L'Homme Presse, but here goes. Tuesday Nusret (Boodles), Wednesday Thyme Hill (Brown Advisory), Thursday Banbridge (Turners) and Friday Cool Survivor (Martin Pipe).
