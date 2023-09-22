Mostahdaf heads star-studded list in gallops event as Newmarket opens its doors to the public this weekend

Newmarket welcomes visitors for the annual Henry Cecil Open Weekend on Saturday and Sunday, when 24 yards are opening up from 9am on day two. Group 1 winners Mostahdaf, Inspiral, Nashwa and Courage Mon Ami will headline the Tattersalls Warren Hill Gallops event that takes place before they open.

Yards opening on the Hamilton Road include Simon and Ed Crisford, who will be showing off their landmark first Group 1 winner Vandeek, while other stables to visit nearby include George Boughey, George Scott, Rae Guest and Stuart Williams.

On the other side of town on the Bury Road, recent Irish St Leger winner Eldar Eldarov will be a big draw at the Roger Varian stable as will Derby runner-up King Of Steel.

Other yards open in the area include those of Richard Spencer, Charlie Fellowes and Godolphin Rehoming, while on the Fordham Road Ed Dunlop and Tom Clover are others doing their bit for three charities: Racing Welfare, Newmarket Open Door and British Racing School.

Awards are given for the best-turned-out yards (sponsored by World Pool) of which the overall prize is usually won by Amy Murphy, but she has stepped aside this year to give someone else a chance.

On Sunday afternoon, the hugely popular Daylesford Organic Racing Personality Show Jumping Competition on the Severals, which has been won by the likes of Ryan Moore and Oisin Murphy in the past, takes place and this year features James Doyle, Jamie Spencer, Adam Kirby, Hayley Turner and Neil Callan among others. Also, there is the first staging of the Dullingham Park Shetland Grand National.

On Saturday there are chances to go behind the scenes at some of Newmarket’s finest equine establishments, including the British Racing School, the Injured Jockeys Fund’s fitness and rehabilitation centre at Peter O’Sullevan House, Jockey Club Rooms and Newmarket Equine Hospital. Such has been the demand for tours around the National Stud, however, that these have sold out.

Fellowes, who is open weekend chairman, said: “We’re really looking forward to the weekend. The weather looks like its going to be fantastic and we’ve sold more tickets in advance than we ever have before. Sponsorship revenue is up and advertising is up.

“Hopefully plenty of people turn up. In the afternoon, the showjumping has had a revamp into a team competition, the Shetland Pony Grand National is a new addition and there will be a parade of retired racehorses."

Prices start at £15 per person for a weekend wristband when purchased in advance or £20 per person on the door. Children aged 16 years of age and under go free all weekend.

Please visit www.thehenrycecilopenweekend.co.uk for more information

