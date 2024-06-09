Britain
More giant-killing at Royal Ascot? Brian Ellison set to aim 125-1 Beverley winner Perfect Part at the Queen Mary
Brian Ellison: "She's grand after the race and I don't see why she shouldn't run well" Credit: Brianellisonracing.co.uk
After springing a 125-1 shock by beating seven previous winners on her debut, Perfect Part is to be given the chance for more giant-killing at Royal Ascot next week.
The filly, who started off in the £50,000 Hilary Needler Trophy largely because Beverley is owner Keith Brown's local course, is being aimed at the Queen Mary Stakes.
She is a best-priced 40-1 for that Group 2 contest, despite her half-length success under Cam Hardie, but trainer Brian Ellison said on Sunday: "I spoke to Keith this morning and he said we might as well have a go.
