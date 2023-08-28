Meet the 81-year-old who finished third in the Newmarket Town Plate - and could even return next year

The 81-year-old rider who finished third in the Newmarket Town Plate on Saturday is not ruling out having another crack at the world's oldest Flat race next year.

Colin Moore had seven other riders behind him when he crossed the line on Daranova in the 353rd staging of the 3m6f race, which was first run in 1666 when it was won by King Charles II.

The event, which was staged after racing on the final day of the season on the July course, was won by Newmarket vet Belinda Rose on the Sarah Humphrey-trained Dancing Shadow, who reeled in long-time leader Don Bersy, ridden by trainer Ryan Potter.

Afterwards Moore looked none the worse for his exertions in a race which is known locally as the ‘run for the sausages’ as the prizes include a box of sausages from local butchers Powters.

He said: “I was never going to get to the first two, but to finish third was fantastic. Every year I’m asked if this will be my last and I usually say it will until the entry form lands on the doormat and everything changes.

"Who knows, I might be back at 82! I keep myself fit by cycling as well as riding, so I wouldn’t rule it out.”

This year’s race was run in memory of Con Rutledge, who died in a road traffic accident just two days before he was due to ride in the race in 2021.

Belinda Rose returns on Dancing Shadow after winning Saturday's Newmarket Town Plate

Potter donned Rutledge’s silks aboard favourite Don Bersy and carried his ashes around with him in a jewellery pouch. The pair hit the front turning for home a mile out but were caught by Dancing Shadow in the last two furlongs.

Potter said: “I went a bit early and If I’d ridden the race again I would have hung on to him a bit longer. Anyway, it’s been a great day and hopefully one that Con would have enjoyed."

Rutledge’s son Stephen was at the July course and he said: “I’m delighted that they wanted to run in the race in memory of my dad. I thought it was a lovely touch. He would have been thrilled about it. ”

