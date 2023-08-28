What's on this week: big names at unlikely places, intriguing jumpers and a French Group 1 worth waiting for

Monday

It is one of the big days of the season at Ripon with the British Stallion Studs-sponsored Two-Year-Old Trophy (3.35 ) taking centre stage.

It is set to feature the exciting debut winner Task Force, who looked a little special when surging to victory at Newmarket taking on Asadna, who returns to the scene of his breathtaking win in May.

It is amateur Derby day (3.40) at Epsom where teenage rider John Gleeson is back in Britain five months on from his sensational Cheltenham Festival victory on A Dream To Share in the Champion Bumper. He rides Liberated Light, a winner when last seen at Killarney in July.

The Gordon Elliott-trained Grand Roi, who has run at the last three festivals and competed at Grade 1 level in Ireland, restarts his chasing career at Downpatrick (4.20 ) after three defeats last term. There is a highly anticipated debut at Ballinrobe where Willie Mullins runs Baby Kate, the first progeny of ultra-talented Augusta Kate, in the fillies' bumper (8.05 ).

Cartmel's season finale features the Weatherbys Hamilton Cavendish Cup (1.50 ) in which Ireland are strongly represented with Bodhisattva and Eagle Terrace, but Wales too in the form of Jony Max and Landofsmiles. Racing also takes place at Chepstow and Southwell.

Peter Thomas has spoken to Andrea Atzeni about his decision to swap Britain for Hong Kong, with the interview published online at 6pm on Monday for Members' Club subscribers.

Tuesday

A pot of £30,000 has attracted a 16-runner field for Newbury's opening 6f fillies' maiden (2.00 ), including Irish challenger She's Quality, who has lived up to her name in three starts this campaign. Her rivals include the nicely bred Romantic Style and debut third Star Music.

Racing also takes place at Ripon, Bellewstown, Worcester and Musselburgh. Pricewise gives his ante-post selections for the Arc, available for members to read online at 6pm.

Wednesday

Ryan Moore rarely appears on the racecard for a Wednesday night at Kempton but has already been snapped up for four rides. He has ridden two winners from his six mounts at the track this season and will partner Alnoory (6.30 ), Full Regalia (7.00 ), Mezzo Soprano (7.30 ) and Mayfair Gold (8.00 ).

Ryan Moore: set to ride at Kempton on Wednesday night Credit: Alan Crowhurst

The domestic afternoon's action comes from Musselburgh, Catterick and Lingfield while a six-race jumps fixture from Uttoxeter joins Kempton in the evening. Bellewstown flies the flag for Ireland.

Thursday

The Racing League heads north to Newcastle for the fourth meeting in the series. Wales and the West top the standings and look set to have plenty of representation across the seven-race card. There is £100,000 on offer in 5f handicap (8.45 ) which closes the card where Rohaan, Dakota Gold and Acklam Express are among the potential runners.

The Racing League heads to Newcastle on Thursday Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Chief Black Robe notched up a four-timer before running well in the Summer Plate last time out and is of interest dropped down in class for the 2m5f novice handicap chase (5.30 ) at Stratford, while Arcade Attraction seeks a hat-trick for Brian Hughes and Sophie Leech in the 2m3½f handicap chase (6.00 ).

The afternoon's action takes place at Navan, Chelmsford, Bath and Carlisle. Our autumn Flat stable tour will provide punting pearls for the remainder of the season and will be available to members at 6pm on Thursday.

Friday

William Haggas has won with all three horses he has sent on the near 550-mile round-trip from Newmarket to Ffos Las in the last four years and Al Aasy's young sister Karat Karat could be in for a visit to west Wales. The three-year-old daughter of Australia looked smart when a three-and-a-half length winner at Yarmouth last time out. Stablemate Syllabus is entered in the same 1m4f novice stakes (5.50 ).

There is action across the country in England. In the south an afternoon jumps meeting at Fontwell is followed by a Flat card at Salisbury, Carlisle and Thirsk represent the north, while Wolverhampton's evening fixture ensures the Midlands has its share too. Down Royal and Wexford race in Ireland.

Saturday

The likes of Kingman, Masar and Too Darn Hot are among winners of the Solario Stakes (3.35) at Sandown in the last decade and a new top two-year-old will be crowned in Saturday's big contest. The Virgin Bet-sponsored card also includes the Group 3 Atalanta Stakes (2.25) for fillies and mares.

Tis Marvellous has won the William Hill Beverley Bullet (2.40) in the last two years and could be set to head to Yorkshire once again to contest the pick of the track's two ITV4 races.

Tis Marvellous: could attempt a hat-trick of wins in the Beverley Bullet Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

The CAA Stellar Chester Stakes (3.20) is a springboard for top stayers such as Big Orange and will feature on ITV4's coverage while Newton Abbot is also poised to have a good card with a 2m½f handicap chase worth £22,500.

Chelmsford and Wolverhampton race in the evening while the Irish action comes from Navan.

Sunday

Attention heads to France with the Group 1 Prix du Moulin set to feature plenty of British and Irish interest. Inspiral bounced back to form when she was sent to Deauville in the Prix Jacques le Marois and could look to give Frankie Dettori another notable winner in his farewell campaign. Triple Time, Random Harvest and Chindit are also among the entries.

There is Group 3 action at Tipperary in the form of the Coolmore-sponsored Fairy Bridge Stakes (3.45), where the eye is drawn to Jumbly, Tarawa and Just Beautiful.

Worcester and Brighton make up the action in Britain.

