Manor House Stables reports death of team member at work

A female member of staff at Michael Owen's Manor House Stables in Cheshire died suddenly at the yard on Tuesday morning.

The death was confirmed by Cheshire Police on Tuesday afternoon after a message had first appeared on Manor Farm Stables's social media pages shortly before 12.30pm.

The statement from Manor Farm Stables said: "It is with deep sadness that we have to announce that a much-valued member of our team died at work this morning.

"The family have been informed and both the family and the team at Manor House request privacy at this time."

Manor House Stables, near Malpas in Cheshire, is a purpose-built training facility created by former England international footballer Owen and his family.

The yard has been the base for Hugo Palmer since last spring after the Classic-winning trainer moved from Newmarket to take over from previous incumbent Tom Dascombe.

In a statement, Cheshire Police said: "At around 8.50am today, police were made aware that a 25-year-old woman had collapsed at a stables on Old Coach Road, Malpas.

"Emergency services attended the location and, despite the best efforts of all those involved, the woman sadly died at the scene.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and her next of kin have been informed. A file will be prepared for the coroner."