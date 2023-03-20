L'Homme Presse will not run again this season as attention turns to next campaign

Last year’s Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase winner will not run again this season.

The DFA Racing-owned eight-year-old had been a 6-1 shot for this year’s Cheltenham Gold Cup before he was ruled out in January after veterinary checks following his King George run revealed a couple of issues.

L’Homme Presse was three lengths behind subsequent Gold Cup second Bravemansgame when unseating his rider at the last in the Kempton showpiece in December. He had returned to action this season with victory in the Rehearsal Chase at Newcastle carrying 12st.

The dual Grade 1-winning chaser is a 20-1 shot with Betfair Sportsbook and Paddy Power to win the 2024 Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Trainer Venetia Williams said: “L’Homme Presse is fine but we’re not going to bring him back into training this season and will focus on next season with him.”

Royale Pagaille: finished sixth in the Cheltenham Gold Cup Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Williams was represented in the Gold Cup by Royale Pagaille, who struggled to cope with the gallop and was hampered when Ahoy Senor and Sounds Russian exited the race on the final circuit.

The nine-year-old did keep on to finish sixth, beaten 24 and a quarter lengths by Galopin Des Champs, having filled the same position in the race in 2021 and coming fifth last year.

“It was a very strong renewal and Royale Pagaille just struggled to hold a position with the pace they went,” said Williams, who revealed Funambule Sivola was fine after his fall in the Champion Chase. “It was a shame we didn’t get the rain a week before, but he ran well in the circumstances.”

Royale Pagaille is entered in the BoyleSports Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse on April 10 and the Randox Grand National at Aintree on April 15, with no decision made on his likely target.

Stablemates Quick Wave, the winner of the London National and Haydock’s Grand National Trial this season, and Cloudy Glen, who was pulled up in the Ultima Handicap Chase on his second start of the campaign last week, are being aimed at the Grand National. The first-named is a best price 33-1 with William Hill, and Cloudy Glen is 100-1 with the same firm.

