Harry Fry targeting Punchestown for Mares' Hurdle bridesmaid Love Envoi

Harry Fry may have had to play a secondary role in Tuesday's Mares' Hurdle when chased home Honeysuckle, but the trainer is hoping she can make amends at Punchestown next month.

Love Envoi put up a career-best performance in the strongest-ever Mares' Hurdle, making most of the running and finding only the magnificent dual Champion Hurdle winner too strong, going down valiantly by a length and a half.

Fry had last year's Mares' Novices' Hurdle winner in top order for the more demanding assignment and was confident in her chance beforehand, despite her starting price of 11-1.

The trainer said: "She'd only ever been beaten once, at Fairyhouse at the end of a long season, and we knew going into the race she was really well.

"We talked about going forward because there was no pace and she got the easiest lead I think you'd ever see around Cheltenham – she was doing 25mph up the straight the first time – and we knew she'd keep picking up. We knew it would take a good one to go by her and it's safe to say Honeysuckle is definitely that.

Harry Fry: "It was the result everyone wanted other than ourselves but someone has to play the supporting role" Credit: Edward Whitaker( racingpost.com/photos)

"It was the result everyone wanted other than ourselves but someone has to play the supporting role. It's always hard running second when you know your horse has run a blinder but it just shows how competitive it is.

"Take nothing away from the winner, it was hugely deserved and she's been a fantastic horse and it was an emotional afternoon for connections. Congratulations to Honeysuckle, Henry de Bromhead and all his team."

It was only Love Envoi's second defeat in ten starts and Fry is optimistic she can get back to winning ways on Honeysuckle's home turf. His mare went down fighting to Brandy Love at Fairyhouse last season and this time the trainer is targeting Punchestown's Grade 1 Mares Champion Hurdle on April 29.

"She seems in good order and we've always had in mind if all went well this week we'd hopefully take her to Punchestown," he said. "Fairyhouse last year was her sixth run of the season but this will only be her fourth run, so she'll be much fresher now and hopefully we can play the leading role this time."

The trainer blamed the soft ground for Gin Coco's County Hurdle defeat and is hoping to find a winning opportunity for Martin Pipe fourth Might I before he goes chasing next year, while he could be represented in one of the Grade 1 novice hurdles at the Grand National meeting.

"We're hoping to take Altobelli to Aintree," he said. "He's won his two starts over hurdles and is three from three overall. We'd like to run him in either the 2m or the 2m4f novice hurdle. He's done nothing wrong so far. It'll be a big step up but he's going the right way."

