Lester Piggott's passport and Pat Eddery's Arc prize among rare lots on offer in unique racing auction

Lester Piggott's passport and winning trophy from his historic 1990 Breeders' Cup win on Royal Academy will feature in a unique auction of horseracing memorabilia and antiques from various legends of the sport on Monday.

The 454-lot auction, organised by Graham Budd and in association with Weatherbys, will take place at the National Horseracing Museum with a collection of artwork, trophies, racing silks and personal items.

An oil portrait of Fred Archer from 1883, three years before his death, by Rosa Corder is estimated to reach as high as £15,000, the same valuation of a Lionel Edwards watercolour depicting the Hunt Cup at Ascot.

Piggott's passport, issued in September 1949, is among a number of personal items set to go under the hammer from the world-famous rider, who died in May last year. Also offered is the winning trophy from his iconic 1990 Breeders' Cup Mile win aboard Royal Academy as well as the saddle used from his 1969 jockey championship-winning year.

Rare racing memorabilia

Lester Piggott's Breeders' Cup trophy for victory on Royal Academy in 1990 is among the auction lots next week

Lester Piggott's passport, issued in 1949, is another auction lot

The winning jockey's trophy presented to Pat Eddery for his Arc victory on Dancing Brave in 1986 is on offer

The Fred Archer oil painting could reach £15,000 Credit: Copyright Artist

The Piggott offering includes a letter of congratulations from Romola Nijinksy, the wife of ballet dancer Vaslav Nijinsky after whom the great 1970 Triple Crown-winning racehorse was named, as well as two photograph albums from his early years and a collection of 24 scrapbooks and press cuttings. A William Newton statue of the great man has an estimated high of £10,000.

Pat Eddery is celebrated in the collection, with his winning jockey plate from Dancing Brave's legendary 1986 Arc win and Rainbow Quest from the previous year offered as well as a jockey championship miniature, his 1997 St Leger-winning cap and various prizes from his career.

A set of royal silks worn by Joe Mercer when Highclere won the 1974 Prix de Diane as well as a statue of Special Cargo, the Queen Mother's 1984 Whitbread winner, are on offer as well as a racing plate from Golden Miller's Grand National victory 50 years earlier.

Other interesting lots include silks from Ryan Moore's first winner aboard Mersey Beat at Towcester in 2000, signed Frankie Dettori silks and Peter O'Sullevan's passport and commentary cards.

The auction will start at 12pm on Monday and online bidding is allowed.

"We've been collecting for it for about six months and I'm glad to say we've got 454 lots and a fantastic offering," said Budd. "I imagine it'll range from £50 to maybe even up to £20,000, so there will be something there for everyone.

"Some of the Lester Piggott stuff is amazing, particularly the Royal Academy trophy. When it arrived I watched the race on YouTube and it just brought it all back. It was just an incredible story and it's great to have plenty in the collection as well as the Pat Eddery collection and the Fred Archer portrait.

"He's not in his jockey silks but his Sunday best, posing in a studio and it's a wonderful image. To have three great jockeys is amazing and then there are plenty of other items to note."

