'It would have to be one of my best days in racing' - proud trainer watches his two sons ride in the same race

Michael Halford has described watching his two sons riding in the same race – with one of them celebrating their first winner on a horse he trained – as one of his best days in racing.

The mares' bumper at Punchestown on Tuesday was the scene for 18-year-old Josh Halford's first success in the saddle as he steered 40-1 newcomer Tarnova to victory by three and three-quarter lengths. The filly is jointly trained by his father Michael along with Tracy Collins.

Josh's 16-year-old younger brother Tommy was on board stablemate Lady Danu, who finished 13th.

Michael Halford said: "It was a very special day. To have the two of them riding in the race was a great thing as we only had three bumper horses. And, then for it to work out the way it did was unbelievable. It would have to be one of my best days in racing. You always dream of seeing the lads riding and hoping some day they might be able to ride a winner so for it to happen like that was incredible.

Josh Halford (centre) and Michael Halford (left) with Tarnova after the Punchestown mares bumper Credit: Patrick McCann

"I was delighted for Josh. He's working away in Gordon's [Elliott] now. He wants to give it a shot and he has a lot of showjumping experience behind him. He loves it. He's keen to give it a try."

He added: "I told Josh to drop in, take his time and give her a nice introduction. I wasn't certain she would stay. Turning out of the far side, he was last but they were all in a bit of a bunch. Then, I saw her start to move up and she started to move at ease so I said to myself 'At least she's going to run respectably now'.

"She got bumped out in the straight and I thought that might put her off, but he gathered her up and she got running again. At that stage I thought she was going to be placed. But coming up the straight, you could see she was starting to hit top gear so I started getting a bit excited in the last 100 yards. I'm not a shouter by nature when my own horses are running, but I gave this one a proper shout!"

The success came as a shock to Josh Halford, who said: "It's unreal and I didn't expect it at all. I thought Tommy was on the better one but I was wrong. I had a lot of horses in front of me but she did it well. I was able to swing her out on to the better ground turning in and I didn't think she would pick up as well as she did. She was unreal and I'm delighted.

"I'm riding full time in Gordon Elliott's and I absolutely love it. This is something I've dreamed of for a long time and I'm over the moon."

