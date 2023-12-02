Fairyhouse, Leicester and Carlisle face frost and snow challenges before Sunday morning inspections

Fairyhouse's top-class card on Sunday, which features a trio of Grade 1s, is under threat due to threat of frost with temperatures set to dip below freezing overnight.

Impressive Ballymore Novices' Hurdle winner Impaire Et Passe is set to return in the Grade 1 Hatton's Grace Hurdle on a card that also includes the Royal Bond Novice Hurdle and Drinmore Novice Chase.

Fairyhouse came through an inspection on Saturday morning allowing the first day of its winter festival to take place. IHRB clerk of the course Brendan Sheridan said: "The forecast for tonight is to go down to -1/2C and not to get too much above freezing tomorrow morning. There will be further updates in the morning and an inspection at 7.30am."

Carlisle and Leicester are under threat to due frost and snow, with both tracks to inspect at 8am due to the cold weather.

Leicester is forecast a snow shower overnight but officials are optimistic with temperatures expected to rise to 3C before racing starts at 12.45.

Clerk of the course Jimmy Stevenson said: "We had a better night than what I expected we were going to have, there was no frost in the ground on Saturday morning. We had freezing fog for the last 24 hours which seemed to hold the temperatures up and it was really handy.

"We’re not out of the woods yet but we’re raceable at the moment, with potential for frost overnight or snow. They’re the two issues that we’re looking at but hopefully the temperature will rise. They look promising, getting up to 3C by 8am."

Carlisle was hit with snow on Saturday afternoon and temperatures as low as -8C have been recorded this week at the generals, the lowest point on the track.

Snow will continue through the night but temperatures are forecast to go above freezing before racing.

"We have a yellow weather warning for snow so we’ve got an inspection at 8am," said Harry Phipps, clerk of the course. "It’s looking like we’ll have -1C and we’d expect it to go lower at the generals. Temperatures are expected to reach 2C or 3C during the day.

"We’ll see how the weather pans out but we’ve done everything we can by fleecing the racing line and bypasses, so we’ll just see what the weather does."

