The Punt Acca: Liam Headd had two winners on Saturday - who does he fancy at Fairyhouse on Sunday?

Three horses to include in a treble on Sunday . . .

Sir Bob (12.55 Fairyhouse)

The Robert Tyner-trained veteran has delivered some of his best performances over fences and he has a good opportunity to land another big prize. The 11-year-old produced a career-best effort on Racing Post Ratings when scoring by a head in the Cork Grand National over 3m4f last time out, proving his ability as a top-class staying chaser. He won two of his six starts over fences last season, finishing second on two other occasions and third once, so the decision to revert to them after two runs over hurdles following a summer break is a boost. Sir Bob hit form at this stage last term and came close to winning at the track in April, so he should be ready for the challenge.

Found A Fifty (2.00 Fairyhouse)

Gordon Elliott has won the Drinmore six times since 2013, and the in-form Found A Fifty can strengthen that record here. The six-year-old made a promising debut when second at Navan last November, before following up in style when finishing nine and a half lengths clear of his nearest rival on his hurdling debut at this track in January. He then finished behind Corbetts Cross in a Naas Grade 2 and was unable to put up much of a challenge in two subsequent Grade 1s last term. The switch to fences this season may have done the trick as he produced a career-best effort when running out an eight-length winner at Down Royal, and he should come on for that effort again.

Impaire Et Passe (2.35 Fairyhouse)

It is really difficult to find anything negative about this Willie Mullins-trained five-year-old, given how impressive he was in each of his four starts last season. He blew his rivals apart in all four starts, winning by a combined 38 and a half lengths, and he provides his trainer with his best opportunity of winning this race for the first time since 2015. The trip shouldn't be an issue given the way he dominated the Ballymore over slightly further at Cheltenham in March. Although he made a couple of mistakes on his next start in the Champion Novice at Punchestown, he demonstrated pure speed to pull away from the field and charge to the line. I'd be shocked if he doesn't extended his unbeaten run.

