Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples after 6-4, 9-2 and 16-1 Saturday winners
Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
Letsbeclearaboutit (2.00 Fairyhouse)
Impressive in his first two starts as a chaser, Gavin Cromwell's eight-year-old looks well up to taking on this stronger opposition and maintaining his unbeaten record over fences.
Steffan Edwards
Handicappers' nap
Court Dreaming (2.10 Carlisle)
The Nicky Richards-trained veteran has won on three of his nine starts at this course and, judged on a recent run here over fences, remains capable of further successes.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Found A Fifty (2.00 Fairyhouse)
Made an eyecatching debut over fences at Down Royal last month and can strike for Gordon Elliott, who has won this race six times since 2013.
Liam Headd
Speed figures
The Model Kingdom (3.10 Fairyhouse)
Successful on three occasions last season, she made a pleasing return when runner-up at Down Royal last month and can get back in the winning groove.
Dave Edwards
West Country nap
Ballycamus (3.00 Leicester)
Travelled best when second at Warwick last month. Step up in trip should help on this switch to chasing.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Definite Plan (12.55 Fairyhouse)
His best form often comes when returning from a layoff, so race fitness should not be an issue. Jockey Jordan Gainford gets the best out of the 11-year-old and was onboard for his sole chase success two years ago. Should be involved off his light weight.
Sam Hardy
Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing
