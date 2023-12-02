Racing Post logo
Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples after 6-4, 9-2 and 16-1 Saturday winners

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Letsbeclearaboutit (2.00 Fairyhouse)

Impressive in his first two starts as a chaser, Gavin Cromwell's eight-year-old looks well up to taking on this stronger opposition and maintaining his unbeaten record over fences.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Letsbeclearaboutit14:00 Fairyhouse
View Racecard
Jky: Keith Donoghue Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

Handicappers' nap

Court Dreaming (2.10 Carlisle)

The Nicky Richards-trained veteran has won on three of his nine starts at this course and, judged on a recent run here over fences, remains capable of further successes.
Steve Mason

Silk
Court Dreaming14:10 Carlisle
View Racecard
Jky: Danny McMenamin Tnr: Nicky Richards

The Punt nap

Found A Fifty (2.00 Fairyhouse)

Made an eyecatching debut over fences at Down Royal last month and can strike for Gordon Elliott, who has won this race six times since 2013.
Liam Headd

Silk
Found A Fifty14:00 Fairyhouse
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Kennedy Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Speed figures

The Model Kingdom (3.10 Fairyhouse)

Successful on three occasions last season, she made a pleasing return when runner-up at Down Royal last month and can get back in the winning groove.
Dave Edwards

Silk
The Model Kingdom15:10 Fairyhouse
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Kennedy Tnr: Noel Meade

West Country nap

Ballycamus (3.00 Leicester)

Travelled best when second at Warwick last month. Step up in trip should help on this switch to chasing.
James Stevens

Silk
Ballycamus15:00 Leicester
View Racecard
Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Dark horse

Definite Plan (12.55 Fairyhouse)

His best form often comes when returning from a layoff, so race fitness should not be an issue. Jockey Jordan Gainford gets the best out of the 11-year-old and was onboard for his sole chase success two years ago. Should be involved off his light weight.
Sam Hardy

Silk
Sharjah14:00 Fairyhouse
View Racecard
Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing 

Published on 2 December 2023

Last updated 18:64, 2 December 2023

