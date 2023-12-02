Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples after 6-4, 9-2 and 16-1 Saturday winners

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Letsbeclearaboutit (2.00 Fairyhouse)

Impressive in his first two starts as a chaser, Gavin Cromwell's eight-year-old looks well up to taking on this stronger opposition and maintaining his unbeaten record over fences.

Steffan Edwards

Letsbeclearaboutit 14:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Keith Donoghue Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

Handicappers' nap

Court Dreaming (2.10 Carlisle)

The Nicky Richards-trained veteran has won on three of his nine starts at this course and, judged on a recent run here over fences, remains capable of further successes.

Steve Mason

Court Dreaming 14:10 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: Danny McMenamin Tnr: Nicky Richards

The Punt nap

Found A Fifty (2.00 Fairyhouse)

Made an eyecatching debut over fences at Down Royal last month and can strike for Gordon Elliott, who has won this race six times since 2013.

Liam Headd

Found A Fifty 14:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Jack Kennedy Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Speed figures

The Model Kingdom (3.10 Fairyhouse)

Successful on three occasions last season, she made a pleasing return when runner-up at Down Royal last month and can get back in the winning groove.

Dave Edwards

The Model Kingdom 15:10 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Jack Kennedy Tnr: Noel Meade

West Country nap

Ballycamus (3.00 Leicester)

Travelled best when second at Warwick last month. Step up in trip should help on this switch to chasing.

James Stevens

Ballycamus 15:00 Leicester View Racecard Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Dark horse

Definite Plan (12.55 Fairyhouse)

His best form often comes when returning from a layoff, so race fitness should not be an issue. Jockey Jordan Gainford gets the best out of the 11-year-old and was onboard for his sole chase success two years ago. Should be involved off his light weight.

Sam Hardy

Sharjah 14:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Liam Headd had two winners on Saturday - who does he fancy at Fairyhouse on Sunday?

Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.