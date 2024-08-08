Ladbrokes and Coral owner Entain raises guidance for the year after stronger than expected performance

The parent company of Ladbrokes and Coral has upgraded its guidance for 2024 following a better than expected performance in the first half of the year, helped by the men's European Football Championship.

Entain released its interim results on Thursday morning, with net gaming revenue rising by six per cent to £2.56 billion for the first six months of the year, while underlying core earnings were up by five per cent to £524 million.

The company, which last month announced a new chief executive in Gavin Isaacs, said its first half performance was delivered by "focused execution driving improving underlying growth across our business, as well as benefiting from stronger than expected margins in the UEFA Euros tournament".

Net gaming revenue in Entain's largest division, the UK and Ireland, was down six per cent overall and eight per cent in online, reflecting "regulatory headwinds".

The company's US joint venture BetMGM delivered "accelerating performance" with sequential quarterly revenue growth, with net gaming revenue for the second quarter up nine per cent year-on-year and four per cent up on the first quarter.

Entain said its better-than-expected performance in the second quarter had driven its upgraded guidance, with online net gaming revenue growth for the year forecast to be "low single digit positive", and with the group delivering core earnings in the range of £1.04bn to £1.09bn.

Interim chief executive Stella David said: ”Entain’s first half results are clear evidence that our hard work improving the group’s operational performance is bearing fruit. Whilst there is more work to do, we're pleased with the progress so far and look forward to building further on these solid foundations in the second half and beyond.

"Our focused execution underpins the group’s performance so far this year, and we are excited by the opportunities ahead. I look forward to welcoming Gavin Isaacs as our new chief executive officer and supporting him as we continue to build on the group’s improving operational momentum."

The results received a favourable reception from the City, with Entain's share price up nearly seven per cent at 560p in early trading.

David Brohan, gaming and leisure analyst at stockbrokers Goodbody, said: "Overall, this is a positive update from Entain, with the group delivering a welcome beat versus expectations."

