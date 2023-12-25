King George to be run on good ground for first time in seven years after dry spell at Kempton

The Ladbrokes King George VI Chase is poised to be staged on good ground for the first time since 2016 with the weather remaining dry at Kempton in the build-up to the festive showpiece on Boxing Day.

The ground is officially good, good to soft in places, with 80 per cent of the ground good, at the Sunbury-on-Thames track. Little rain is forecast throughout Christmas Day.

Heavy rainfall is expected after racing on Boxing Day, meaning conditions could potentially alter to good to soft for Wednesday's card, which features the Grade 2 Ladbrokes Desert Orchid Handicap Chase.

Kempton clerk of the course Barney Clifford said on Christmas Day morning: "It's drying but it's good ground. It's a little easier around the lake bend and there are spots of rain about which will help but the track's in great condition. All the horses who stayed overnight had a canter in the morning and it's all great.

"I think it'll be good [going], the ground will dry a bit in the absence of any rain but it was lovely with the horses on it so we're really pleased.

"It'll be bright and sunny on Boxing Day morning and cloud over for racing. Rain will be pushing in on Boxing Day night into the 27th. We could get 10mm of rain that night."

Allaho tops the betting for the Boxing Day highlight at 7-4 in a contest that also features defending champion Bravemansgame and Shishkin. The Real Whacker, Hewick and Frodon complete the line-up.

Thistlecrack denied his Colin Tizzard-trained stablemate Cue Card seven years ago, the last time the King George was staged on good ground.

At Aintree, Jackpot d'Athou has been declared a non-runner by Paul Nicholls in the Grade 1 William Hill Formby Novices' Hurdle (1.05) due to the ground, which is soft.

