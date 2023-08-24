Jockeys and BHA set for further meeting after 'long and very open conversations' around saunas at York

Jockeys and members of the BHA board are set to meet again next month to further discuss the use of saunas at British racecourses which was at the centre of "long and very open conversations" between senior riders, the sport's governing body, the Professional Jockeys Association (PJA) and Racecourse Association (RCA) after racing at York on Wednesday.

The use of on-site saunas by riders on racedays in Britain has been prohibited since the Covid pandemic and the facilities were permanently removed from racecourses in 2021. During the pandemic jockeys received a 3lb weight allowance on top of the longstanding 3lb safety allowance. When saunas were removed permanently, that safety allowance was increased to 4lb and almost all race weights have subsequently gone up by 2lb.

However, calls from within the weighing room to reintroduce racecourse saunas to assist riders with their weight management have grown louder, with the likes of Richard Kingscote, Neil Callan and Tom Marquand among the senior riders to support their return. That was followed last week by the PJA officially calling for a U-turn, stating the removal of saunas had "created physical and mental wellbeing issues for jockeys that far outweigh any perceived risk of dehydration by sauna use".

In response, the BHA stressed that every decision regarding racecourse saunas and rider weight allowances had been based on expert medical evidence and followed "extensive engagement with and full support from the PJA", while seeming to offer little chance for the return of saunas to the track.

Julie Harrington: BHA chief executive met with jockeys at York

BHA board members, including chief executive Julie Harrington and chair Joe Saumarez Smith, were among those to meet with a cohort of riders at York, along with PJA interim chief executive Dale Gibson and Wilf Walsh, chair of the RCA. Although those involved in discussions were keen to keep details private, Marquand described them as "positive and in the right direction" with September 11 seemingly pencilled in for the discussion to continue.

"We're not going to get into a public commentary on what was a closed-door meeting and we'll respect privacy," said Greg Swift, the BHA's director of communications and corporate affairs who was also involved in the talks. "It was a long conversation and a very open conversation. It wasn't solely about saunas but that was the overwhelming focus. We'll regroup next month and talk it through again. Hopefully we'll find a way forward.

"We've all obviously got the jockeys' best interests at heart, that's why there was a high-level representation from across the sport listening to the jockeys make their pitch, so we take them seriously and hopefully we'll find a way through. The key thing is we keep talking and I think the way through this will be having sensible dialogue."

Riders and the BHA have met annually after racing on day one of the Ebor festival for a number of years but, while the discussion can often be varied, saunas dominated the conversation on this occasion.

Marquand said: "They were positive and in the right direction but obviously they're internal talks. Time will tell but they were productive conversations."

Gibson described the meeting as meaningful but reiterated that PJA members require further assistance on racedays.

He added: "We're going to meet up again next month and we'll continue discussing the topic. They were meaningful conversations with a cohort of riders, the BHA and members of the BHA board. We'll keep maintaining that dialogue between senior riders and the BHA in the next couple of weeks. We'll maintain trying to find the best solution for the jockeys, who are needing raceday assistance."

