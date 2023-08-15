'An urgent medical issue threatening jockeys' health' - PJA implores BHA to reconsider sauna closures

The Professional Jockeys Association has implored the BHA and racecourses to think again over their stance on saunas amidst a growing outcry from riders on the subject.

Jockeys have long used saunas to make weight, but they were off-limits during the Covid-19 pandemic and were banned from racecourses permanently in 2021.

Riders have recently requested they be reintroduced, but the BHA said last week it would not bow to that pressure.

However, on Tuesday the PJA released a statement asking the BHA to reconsider, saying the permanent closure of saunas "has created physical and mental wellbeing issues for jockeys that far outweigh any perceived risk of dehydration by sauna use".

The statement added: "The PJA is in no doubt, having consulted with senior psychologists, that the most urgent medical issue threatening the health of jockeys is that of the anxiety and stress associated with the need to make weight.

"Jockeys are using a range of inappropriate and more risky methods including very hot baths, use of sweat suits whilst driving, restricting fluid intake for long periods of time, or even flipping."

'Their ability to make weight has become more challenging'

During Covid, a 3lb weight allowance was in place, but that was dropped in March last year when minimum riding weights were raised 2lb.

"In hindsight, the PJA accepts that it should have insisted on cast-iron guarantees from the BHA and others that the Covid weight allowance would remain in force before accepting the removal of saunas," the statement read. "It is not sufficient for the BHA and RCA [Racecourse Association] to argue that there can be no further inquiry into the matter when compelling new evidence is presented.

"The PJA argues that the sauna closures, together with the absence of effective on-course supports to manage weight, has led to jockeys facing far greater risks to their wellbeing. Jockeys have tried to manage without saunas, and a revised personal safety allowance, for over 15 months, however a substantially increased number need the option of a sauna on raceday. Many are using gyms very close to the racecourse in order to lose a couple of vital pounds.

"For jockeys, what has been called their psychology agency has changed. They may have a sense of ownership of their weight and dehydration but in truth their ability to make weight has become more challenging. Without the opportunity to use a sauna on the racecourse where checks and supervision can be provided, their levels of stress and anxiety and their ineffectiveness to manage weight safely and accurately has increased.

"The PJA is concerned because evidence from several major research studies show that reductions in psychological agency can have profound effects on physical health, and jockeys are currently reporting a very significant rise in mental health help-seeking – a valuable service which the PJA helps provide."

