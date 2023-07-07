Jockey Alan Doyle banned for six months after positive cocaine test

Jockey Alan Doyle has had his licence withdrawn for six months and is set to enter rehab after testing positive for cocaine in May.

Doyle, 30, who was on an enhanced BHA testing programme, returned a positive hair sample and admitted to taking cocaine “three or four times” between March 23 and April 8.

Rory Mac Neice, representing Doyle, said the rider “had a difficult relationship with alcohol” that had led him to taking cocaine in the past. Having “successfully controlled and fought these difficulties” the rider relapsed after moving to Middleham following a relationship breakdown.

Mac Neice said: “His environment, in retrospect, has been fundamental to his wellbeing. He had been working for trainer Lucinda Russell for a team that was caring, supportive and provided a collegiate environment. It was in a rural location set away from any temptation – there were no triggers and he felt he thrived there.

“After a relationship breakdown last year he went to work in Middleham, a place with a relatively large population of young people. He referred to it as something of a party environment with many triggers in respect to his previous relationship with alcohol.

“Over an extended period when he knew he would not be riding, he took cocaine. He quickly recognised he had relapsed and reconnected with his AA sponsor. He was unwell and he recognised that.”

'A sad episode of a young man who bravely fought a difficult relationship'

Doyle, who has ridden 24 winners over jumps in Britain, is set to begin a 28-day residential rehab course run by Sporting Chance on Monday. Mac Neice outlined that following the conclusion of the course, Doyle hoped to be able to return to race riding.

“This is a sad episode of a young man who bravely fought a difficult relationship with alcohol and cocaine and succumbed on one occasion,” Mac Neice said. “He unreservedly apologises and he would like the opportunity to return. He hopes the compassionate side of racing will help him make good in the future.”

Mac Neice and Doyle also highlighted the assistance that had been provided to the rider by weighing room colleagues Daryl Jacob and Brian Hughes when he had experienced difficulties.

The point was picked up on by disciplinary panel chair Philip Curl, who said: “It seems to me that Daryl Jacob and Brian Hughes have been particularly helpful to Mr Doyle, which we shall mention in our written reasons. I think we should show how senior jockeys help others who are in trouble.

“We are sorry you have relapsed after a significant period, and it’s good to see you accepted responsibility at once. We wish you the best of luck.”

Doyle's licence was withdrawn for six months with the start of the ban backdated to May 25, when an interim suspension was put on him by the BHA.

