Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain

Jamie Moore out of hospital and expected to miss this week with concussion

Jamie Moore: out of hospital after fall
Jamie Moore: out of hospital after fallCredit: Alan Crowhurst

Jamie Moore has been released from the Royal Sussex County Hospital and is expected to be on the sidelines for at least the rest of the week with concussion.

Moore suffered a bad fall from the fatally injured Auriferous in the 2m1½f maiden hurdle at Fontwell on Monday.

He was believed to have briefly lost consciousness after the fall but was alert and had feelings in his arms and legs when in the ambulance on leaving the Sussex track.

The jockey's father Gary Moore said: "Jamie is stood down at the moment with concussion and I don't know when he'll be back but it won't be this week. Hopefully it won't be too long but it will be in the hands of the BHA doctor. You can see why he had concussion as he has a fairly big gash on his face."

Moore operated at a 30 per cent strike-rate last month, riding 11 winners from 37 mounts, and enjoyed Grade 2 success on Goshen in the Coral Hurdle at Ascot in November.

Read more . . .

Jamie Moore taken to hospital after crashing fall at Fontwell  

One last hurrah! Honeysuckle to be aimed at Mares' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival  

Festival subscription offer | 50% off three months 

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.

Racing Post staff
Published on 7 February 2023Last updated 11:55, 7 February 2023
icon
more inBritain
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inBritain