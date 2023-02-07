Jamie Moore out of hospital and expected to miss this week with concussion

Jamie Moore has been released from the Royal Sussex County Hospital and is expected to be on the sidelines for at least the rest of the week with concussion.

Moore suffered a bad fall from the fatally injured Auriferous in the 2m1½f maiden hurdle at Fontwell on Monday.

He was believed to have briefly lost consciousness after the fall but was alert and had feelings in his arms and legs when in the ambulance on leaving the Sussex track.

The jockey's father Gary Moore said: "Jamie is stood down at the moment with concussion and I don't know when he'll be back but it won't be this week. Hopefully it won't be too long but it will be in the hands of the BHA doctor. You can see why he had concussion as he has a fairly big gash on his face."

Moore operated at a 30 per cent strike-rate last month, riding 11 winners from 37 mounts, and enjoyed Grade 2 success on Goshen in the Coral Hurdle at Ascot in November.

