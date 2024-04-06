'I've done wrong and just want to get back going again' - Tommy Dowson returns from six-month cocaine ban

Tommy Dowson is determined to re-establish himself as one of the leading jump jockeys in the north as he makes his comeback from a six-month ban at Carlisle on Sunday.

Dowson, 28, has not ridden since October after testing positive for a metabolite of cocaine. At a disciplinary hearing in February, the rider admitted taking the drug four times last year and from the outset accepted his period of suspension, in a case triggered by a saliva test taken at Southwell in September.

"I've let a lot of people down, but hopefully we can build those bridges again," he said. "I've never had a drug problem as such and not been to rehab – it was just a drunken mistake more than anything. It was when there was no racing in the summer.

"It's given me a bit of time to start acting my age. I've done wrong, I've held my hands up and done my time, and I just want to get back and try to get going again."

Dowson has been a key part of the success at Phil Kirby's North Yorkshire yard, claiming two Grade 2 victories including on popular mare Lady Buttons in 2019. Two years ago this month, he rode in the Grand National on another stable star Top Ville Ben, who was pulled up after the third-last.

Top Ville Ben: one of Tommy Dowson's best horses over the years Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

A winner of 148 races in his career, Dowson returns at Carlisle with two rides for trainer Lizzie Quinlan, Powers Dilemma in the 2m3½f novice hurdle (2.12 ) and Innovated in a £30,000 Go North Series Final (3.22 ). The meeting is subject to a 7am inspection.

"It's been a long six months and I'm delighted to be back," he said. "I've stayed riding out the whole time – I've been at Phil's every day. We'll have to see what happens with the rides as Joe [Williamson] has ridden a lot of them while I've been off and I'm sure he'll keep a lot of his rides.

"I'm back at a bad time with the season finishing, so I'll probably keep tipping away at Phil's and then next season look to ride out for the people I've normally ridden for. Hopefully, most of them will keep supporting me, everyone I've rode for has been really good. Phil has always been very good to me and I can't see why that would change."

After the suspension, Dowson made a change to his personal life by moving away from town to live on-site at the Kirby yard to help focus on horses and riding.

"I've moved down to Phil's satellite yard, so I'm out the way really, and I'm enjoying it. Phil has been really good with the whole thing," he said.

"I'm focused on getting back riding for Phil and people I used to ride for. While the Aintrees and Cheltenhams are all well and good, you've got to be riding at the midweek meetings to get going and make a living."

