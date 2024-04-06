'He has a great profile for the race' - excitement builds for Ben Harvey before first Grand National with Mahler Mission

Not many jockeys head into their first Grand National with a huge chance of glory, but Ben Harvey can allow himself to dream of a spectacular debut as he prepares to partner Mahler Mission at Aintree next week.

After finishing runner-up in the Coral Gold Cup behind Datsalrightgino at Newbury in December, trainer John McConnell elected to keep his chaser under wraps for a big tilt on Merseyside, and it could prove an inspired decision should the eight-year-old carry Harvey to victory.

Having turned professional in December 2022, the jockey enjoyed big-race success when partnering Seddon in the Plate at the Cheltenham Festival before the duo followed up by landing another lucrative pot at Punchestown. In between those victories, he steered Fennor Cross to win at the Aintree meeting and excitement is building in the yard as Mahler Mission and Harvey gear up for their big assignment.