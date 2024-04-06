'He has a great profile for the race' - excitement builds for Ben Harvey before first Grand National with Mahler Mission
Not many jockeys head into their first Grand National with a huge chance of glory, but Ben Harvey can allow himself to dream of a spectacular debut as he prepares to partner Mahler Mission at Aintree next week.
After finishing runner-up in the Coral Gold Cup behind Datsalrightgino at Newbury in December, trainer John McConnell elected to keep his chaser under wraps for a big tilt on Merseyside, and it could prove an inspired decision should the eight-year-old carry Harvey to victory.
Having turned professional in December 2022, the jockey enjoyed big-race success when partnering Seddon in the Plate at the Cheltenham Festival before the duo followed up by landing another lucrative pot at Punchestown. In between those victories, he steered Fennor Cross to win at the Aintree meeting and excitement is building in the yard as Mahler Mission and Harvey gear up for their big assignment.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 6 April 2024inGrand National festival
Last updated 16:00, 6 April 2024
- Kim Bailey gives Ultima winner Chianti Classico Aintree Grade 1 aim as star-studded entries made for day two of Grand National festival
- Aintree braced for heavy rain at the start of Grand National week
- The Punting Club: submit your questions for an Aintree Grand National Festival special
- 'What he brought to the family was incredible' - Christian Williams has faith in 'very special' Kitty's Light for Grand National
- Caoilin Quinn set to be back from injury in time for first Grand National ride and thinks Nassalam has 'a great chance'
- Kim Bailey gives Ultima winner Chianti Classico Aintree Grade 1 aim as star-studded entries made for day two of Grand National festival
- Aintree braced for heavy rain at the start of Grand National week
- The Punting Club: submit your questions for an Aintree Grand National Festival special
- 'What he brought to the family was incredible' - Christian Williams has faith in 'very special' Kitty's Light for Grand National
- Caoilin Quinn set to be back from injury in time for first Grand National ride and thinks Nassalam has 'a great chance'