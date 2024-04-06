Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next raceRACE
05:45 Sha TinHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next raceRACE
05:45 Sha TinHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Grand National festival
premium

'He has a great profile for the race' - excitement builds for Ben Harvey before first Grand National with Mahler Mission

Mahler Mission: has been freshened up since his last run at Newbury in December
Mahler Mission: has been freshened up since his last run at Newbury in DecemberCredit: Patrick McCann

Not many jockeys head into their first Grand National with a huge chance of glory, but Ben Harvey can allow himself to dream of a spectacular debut as he prepares to partner Mahler Mission at Aintree next week.

After finishing runner-up in the Coral Gold Cup behind Datsalrightgino at Newbury in December, trainer John McConnell elected to keep his chaser under wraps for a big tilt on Merseyside, and it could prove an inspired decision should the eight-year-old carry Harvey to victory.

Having turned professional in December 2022, the jockey enjoyed big-race success when partnering Seddon in the Plate at the Cheltenham Festival before the duo followed up by landing another lucrative pot at Punchestown. In between those victories, he steered Fennor Cross to win at the Aintree meeting and excitement is building in the yard as Mahler Mission and Harvey gear up for their big assignment.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Conor FennellyReporter

Published on 6 April 2024inGrand National festival

Last updated 16:00, 6 April 2024

iconCopy
more inGrand National festival
more inGrand National festival