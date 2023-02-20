'It's what reminds me of him' - daughter of late trainer Ken Slack has first runner

Carlisle's meeting on Monday marked a significant milestone for one racing family as young trainer Anna Slack sent out her first runner from the Cumbrian stable where her late father Ken trained.

The 22-year-old has taken out a permit to train from Stoneriggs in Appleby and started the new chapter with Tico Times, who was unplaced in the 2m4f handicap chase won by Knocknamona.

Slack is the third generation of her family to train and branches out on her own after assisting her aunt Dianne Sayer since the death of her father at the age of 51 in 2019.

"My dad had his first runner at Carlisle as well and I still remember that day, so it was a bit emotional," Slack said. "Going racing is what reminds me of him and what we did together.

"I've got a permit licence to start off with as I just started a job working as scientific officer at my local council and we'll see how we get on. I'm not sure I'll be as successful as my dad, but I'll give it a good go."

'It's what Ken would have wanted'

Ken Slack worked wonders with many cheaply bought horses and was came from a family active in racing with mother Evelyn a former permit-holder and father Arthur a successful breeder and owner.

His sister Sayer, who trains at nearby Hackthorpe and was also represented at Carlisle, said: "It's a big day for Anna – it's what Ken would have wanted and I promised him I'd do.

"After we lost Ken, we kept Stoneriggs going as a satellite yard and Anna was my assistant and in charge of the horses there, so she's well versed in training. My mum, who's 82, is still very involved and in the area every day, so not much has changed and they'll still be doing it the way Ken did it."

As well as training Tico Times for her grandmother Evelyn, Slack has also taken care of Tonto's Spirit, Cartmel's most prolific horse, for her grandfather Arthur.

Sayer added: "Anna's got two horses to train, one for each grandparent. They'll be heading between Carlisle and Cartmel, which are our local tracks, so it's absolutely ideal. It will be four years next week since we lost Ken and he had a lot of unfinished business in racing and Anna is very much wanting to carry on in the vein of her dad."

