'It's very likely it will go heavy all round' - significant rain hits Cartmel before Saturday card

Cartmel clerk James Armstrong is optimistic racing will go ahead on Saturday after the going changed to heavy, soft in places following significant morning rain.

Around 15-16mm of rain hit the Cumbria track before racing on Saturday, with showers forecast to continue before the first race at 2.15pm.

Armstrong declared the course raceable just before 10am but will continue to monitor conditions as the day progresses.

He said: "We're perfectly fine at the moment but we've had 15-16mm of rain now, so our ground has changed to heavy, soft in places.

"It's very likely it will go heavy all round if the weather continues, so it's very much a watching brief now. We'll keep going and have to just see what comes, as we're forecast for another upwards of 15mm and it's still raining at the moment."

Three horses have been declared non-runners due to conditions, with Songo and Johnson's Blue ruled out of the feature William Hill Cumbria Crystal Cup Handicap Hurdle (3.25 ) and Mr Rumbalicious in the opening novice hurdle (2.15 ).

Armstong will reassess conditions this evening in light of another 10-15mm expected on Sunday, with Cartmel due to hold its next fixture on Monday.

"It's meant to rain all day today and a lot more potentially to come tomorrow too," he added. "We'll have to consider where we're at this evening before racing on Monday."

Read more:

33-1 to 3-1: once-raced juvenile the gamble of a busy Saturday at Doncaster

'Icing on the cake' for Cartmel as Rachael Blackmore returns to the course after six-year absence on Saturday

The People's Champion: the Racing Post launches search to find your favourite ever racehorse

Sign up here . Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Minimum odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.