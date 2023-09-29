'It's the stuff of dreams' - Rob Hornby wouldn't swap maturing Westover for any of his Arc rivals

Rob Hornby has said it is “the stuff of dreams” to ride the third favourite in Sunday’s Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe – and he wouldn’t swap riding Westover for any of his rivals.

Hornby was speaking to the Racing Post for a major interview in Sunday’s newspaper in which he reveals the advice from his mum that set him on his path to the top, the tough competition at Andrew Balding’s Kingsclere academy that pushed him forward and the “massively difficult year” that saw him jocked off Westover after meeting trouble when beaten by Desert Crown in the Derby.

That dramatic episode saw Colin Keane ride Westover for his win in the Irish Derby and blowout in the King George, but Hornby was back on board by the time Westover finished a close second to Hukum in the Ascot Group 1 – a race that was a big step in the four-year-old’s development according to his rider.

"You saw a boy turn into a man that day," said Hornby. "It was great to see him going back to Ascot and running so differently to how he did as a three-year-old, although I didn't realise quite the significance of the race until I experienced the reception we got for being a beaten horse. It showed that the public appreciated what a titanic battle it was, a sort of race of the ages, and the thought of a big, improving four-year-old like him reaching his peak right now, both physically and mentally, is hugely exciting coming into the Arc. It's the stuff of dreams."

The day Westover became a man: narrowly defeated in a titanic struggle with Hukum for the King George Credit: Mark Cranham

Hornby feels that Westover’s greater maturity will also be a big help in overcoming a historically tough draw in stall one, with more tactical weapons in his armoury.

"I think he's grown into the sort of horse you can make that tactical decision on, ride him closer if you want to, maybe be handy if that's the way the race works out," he said.

"I was happy enough with the draw. He's got good gate speed but he needs a bit of cover, so from stall one I can jump, go forward and let them cross me until I'm in the ideal position, without risking being caught wide. In all races you need a bit of luck, but you'd be unfortunate not to get a run in the Arc, particularly with the false straight coming into play, so I see him relaxing and getting into a good rhythm in behind the leaders, saving ground all the way, then staying on strongly."

As for the opposition, Hornby added: "Of course the opposition is hot. We've got to turn round the form with Hukum, and Ace Impact has been mightily impressive, but at the moment he's so quick you think he might be a ten-furlong horse.

"All I know is my horse is reaching his peak at the right time and I can honestly say I wouldn't want to swap him for any of them."

