James Horton quits as private trainer to John Dance and will relocate to Newmarket

James Horton has announced he is quitting as private trainer to John and Jess Dance and moving to Newmarket.

John Dance had his assets frozen as a result of a probe by the Financial Conduct Authority in April, putting a block on activity at his yard in Middleham.

Horton was eventually allowed by the BHA to run horses and he has sent out six winners since June, including two from just ten runners this month.

But that was ended when the BHA announced this week it was stopping the running of horses under the Coverdale Stud and Titanium Racing banners, as well as any in Dance’s name.

“I’ll stay here to look after the horses until the end of the season and the plan then is to move to Newmarket,” Horton said on Saturday. “We’ve got a few options, nothing has been decided as yet.”

Horton will train independently in 2024 and said: “It’s all up in the air at the moment and we’ll be working hard to get it sorted for next year.”

Reflecting on this season, Horton said: “It’s not been a straightforward year but I’ve got to take my hat off to the staff, everyone has stuck by me.

“In the last few weeks the horses have started to run really well. But there you go – there are none we are allowed to run now. It is what it is.”

'Serious regulatory and operational issues'

In April, the FCA shut down Dance's business, WealthTek LLP, and placed a £40 million freezing order on his assets after discovering "serious regulatory and operational issues".

Horses owned in full by Dance and his wife Jess, or in partnership with others, were initially not permitted to race by the BHA due to the high court freezing order.

However, from the end of May, horses owned by Dance were allowed to run in the colours of Coverdale Stud , with any earnings generated by the horses frozen. Horses owned by Titanium Racing , of which Dance was president and to which he provided financial support, were also permitted to run and the racing club has sent out runners as recently as last Saturday.

A BHA statement published on Monday read: "Since May, the BHA has permitted runners through Mr Dance's business in the name of Coverdale Stud and Titanium Racing Club in accordance with the terms of the high court freezing order. However, further concerns have since come to light and as a result the BHA has taken interim action to stop all such runners."

The Racing Post understands that Dance's horses were suspended from running by the BHA this week due to concerns raised within its integrity department about the alleged non-payment of funds to Titanium Racing Club members.

The concerns are understood to relate to the sale of Sacred Angel by the Titanium Racing Club to Kazakh owner-breeder Nurlan Bizakov in July, and the dissemination of any proceeds to those involved in the club.

The "interim action" to suspend the horses from running was taken directly by the BHA rather than under instruction from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), with whom the BHA has been working closely since a £40 million freezing order on Dance's assets was secured in the high court in April.

Read these next:

John Dance horses banned from running again after BHA reveals further concerns 'have since come to light'

Non-payment of funds to racing club members alleged to be behind decision to block John Dance horses from running

Four horses owned by John Dance sell for 130,000gns on day one of Tattersalls July Sale at Newmarket

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.