'It's not accurate enough' - Martin Keighley considering appeal against Warwick result after photo-finish failure

Martin Keighley is considering appealing against Mikimoto's defeat at Warwick on Monday, when the four-year-old was judged to have narrowly finished second despite the photo-finish cameras failing to work.

Mikimoto lost out to the Jonjo O'Neill-trained Track And Trace in the 2m5f novice hurdle by an official distance of a short head, but no photo-finish could be provided. A stewards' inquiry was called after Track And Trace had originally been announced as the winner, but the placings remained unchanged.

According to the stewards' report from the meeting, the photo-finish equipment initially began to record "before failing as the horses crossed the line".

Keighley will speak to Mikimoto's owners, former football manager Harry Redknapp and Karen Salters, about appealing, with his rider Sean Bowen keen to challenge the result.

"I went to the stewards and showed them the photo that had been sent to me and showed it to Sean. When you look at it you can't tell where the actual line is and Sean thinks it's unfair, but I'll speak to Harry and the others to decide if we appeal or not," Keighley said.

"When you can't give that accurate line and are going on the strip of grass, it's not accurate enough. I feel it's a little bit unfair and Sean is very keen for us to appeal, but we've got some time to decide before doing so."

Track And Trace (near side) and Mimikoto strides after the line in the controversial Warwick contest Credit: Racing TV

The BHA stewards' report from Warwick read: "The stewards held an inquiry to consider why the photo-finish cameras had failed in the first race. They interviewed the judge and the photo-finish operator, who explained that having triggered the photo-finish it initially began to record, before failing as the horses crossed the line.

"He added that the equipment was re-tested before the start of race two. Having heard their evidence, the stewards ordered a report to be forwarded to the British Horseracing Authority."

Keighley and Bowen's luck on the card changed when Ben Buie landed the 2m handicap chase, and the trainer is relishing the jumps season getting into full swing.

He said: "When we were looking at the photo near the weighing room Harry Skelton joked we'd won and escaped a penalty next time! However, it was good to get a winner later on the card.

"We've got the most horses we've had so far with around 50 in including some nice youngsters."

Read these next:

O'Neills double up after coming out on top in dramatic opener as cameras fail to work in photo-finish

'I'm sure they got it right' - The Gatekeeper handed feature win after lengthy stewards' inquiry

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.