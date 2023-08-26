Racing Post logo
Reportstoday
16:45 Goodwood

'I'm sure they got it right' - The Gatekeeper handed feature win after lengthy stewards' inquiry

Charlie and Mark Johnston in the garden at Kingsley Park, Middleham
Charlie Johnston: saddled The Gatekeeper to win the City of Chichester HandicapCredit: Edward Whitaker
Play5 ran
16:45 Goodwood1m Flat, Handicap
Distance: 1mClass: 2
  • 1st
    Silk
    3The Gatekeeper
    fav13/8
  • 2nd
    Silk
    5Thunder Ball
    7/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    4Ouzo
    6/1

The Gatekeeper came out on the right side of a lengthy stewards' inquiry to claim the feature City Of Chichester Handicap for Charlie Johnston.

After a prolonged battle inside the final two furlongs, the four-year-old finished a nose behind Thunder Ball at the line, but the stewards reversed the placings due to interference.

The stewards report read: "The interference improved Thunder Ball's placing as the gelding made contact with The Gatekeeper on two occasions, causing The Gatekeeper to be shifted left-handed off his intended course with a diminishing nose between them at the line."

Assistant trainer Mark Johnston said: "I know Charlie thought our horse the other night [Francophone] should have got the race in the stewards' room and didn't. The margin was a neck then and the margin today was a nose – I'm sure the stewards have got it right."

Connections of Thunder Ball didn't agree with the stewards' decision and joint-trainer Oliver Cole said: "The owners want to appeal the decision, so that is what we will be doing." 

The Gatekeeper was making a quick reappearance following a midfield finish in a competitive handicap at York's Ebor meeting on Thursday, and Johnston added: "He's a very straightforward horse – lovely to deal with. He has certainly enjoyed the soft ground there today as well."

Super Sea

There were no such dramas for the Sir Mark Prescott-trained Sea King, who produced an impressive front-running display to claim the valuable 1m4f handicap.

Ridden by Shane Kelly, the 9-4 chance soon established a three-length lead and held on well to land the £40,000 contest despite the best efforts of the closing Soto Sizzler.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Raph McCallReporter
Published on 27 August 2023Last updated 18:49, 27 August 2023
icon
