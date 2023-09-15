'It's been very tough' - James Bowen finally ready to return after seven-month absence

James Bowen has been cleared for a return to action at Worcester on Monday following a seven-month spell on the sidelines that tested his resolve to the maximum.

Bowen admitted he wondered whether he would ever come back after a series of complications with a broken arm he suffered in an unseat in a hurdle race at Huntingdon on February 23.

The injury forced him to miss the major spring festivals at Cheltenham and Aintree before plans for a summer return had to be shelved, but he has finally got the all-clear from the BHA medical team on Thursday.

"It's been very tough, at times you kind of think whether you've ever going to come back, but thankfully it's worked out and hopefully I can get back on track for the rest of the season," Bowen said.

"It's been a very long time and there have been quite a lot of negatives along the way, but the physios at Oaksey House have done such a good job and I seem to be good now.

"I broke the ulna in my left arm and then didn't have the surgery and tried my best to get back for Aintree. I probably did a bit too much with it and ended up needing the surgery a month later. I was meant to come back after the August break but something wasn't quite right with my elbow, so I had some physio and now it seems 100 per cent."

Bowen, who was crowned champion conditional in 2018 after becoming the youngest jockey to win the Welsh Grand National at the age of 16 with Raz De Maree that season, is set to renew his association with dual Summer Plate winner Francky Du Berlais at Worcester in the 2m4f handicap chase (2.40 ).

He is also looking forward to reacquainting himself with the star talent trained by his boss Nicky Henderson as the core season approaches.

"September and the first half of October can be quite quiet but I wouldn't mind getting back into it a bit," Bowen said. "I'm feeling strong now and I've been riding out for a while, alongside plenty of schooling."

In Bowen's absence, his older brother Sean has been able to set a furious pace in the British jump jockeys' championship with 77 winners, 28 of those trained by the brothers' father, Peter.

"Sean has flown through and had all those winners for dad and it's worked out really well for him," Bowen said. "It will probably stay that way for the rest of the season and we'll try to push for him as much as we can. To see him riding with so much confidence has kept me going, so I'm really happy for him."

Read more:

'I loved him last season' - Johnny Burke nominates youngster to follow as he gets all-clear for riding return

'If the two of them turn up at Aintree we won't be disappointed' - Grand National hopes stand out in Jonjo O'Neill team

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.