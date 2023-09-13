'I loved him last season' - Johnny Burke nominates youngster to follow as he gets all-clear for riding return

Johnny Burke, who has been out of action since breaking his left arm in the Grand National in April, spoke on Wednesday of his relief at getting the all-clear to return to race-riding next week.

A popular member of the weighing room, Burke was injured when Sam Brown fell at the 15th in the Aintree marathon, but is now just waiting on agent Gordy Clarkson to find him a comeback ride.

Speaking after he schooled five horses for Jamie Snowden in Lambourn on Wednesday morning, he said: "I broke the radius, which is the main bone in the arm, and got it pinned and plated shortly after, but it took longer than I imagined to heal.

"Because of the time of year, I was lucky I could give it as long as it needed and it was easier to do that over the summer because I wasn't watching horses I should have been riding. Hopefully I'll benefit from that time and it will be stronger than ever going into this season.

"I've been to [jockeys' rehabilitation centre] Oaksey House in Lambourn a lot, and they've been very good as has the BHA's medical adviser Jerry Hill, who has been brilliant all the way through."

Ga Law and Johnny Burke after landing the Paddy Power Gold Cup

Burke, whose father Liam trains in Ireland, last term enjoyed his most lucrative campaign since he moved to Britain, partnering 55 winners and breaking through the £1 million prize-money ceiling for the first time. The Snowden-trained Ga Law gave him his biggest success in the Paddy Power Gold Cup and the jockey came close to Cheltenham Festival glory when Love Envoi was denied by Honeysuckle in the Mares' Hurdle.

He added: "You might have ten or 12 winners on the board by now, which is a massive help and I'm on the back foot in that regard. But I had a good level of winners with Boothill and Love Envoi winning Graded and Listed races and the Paddy Power was a major one too. It was a big season on that score and I'll just have to try and match it."

Harry Fry, who trains Love Envoi and Boothill, is set to supply Burke with the bulk of his rides and the jockey said: "Harry's got lots of nice youngsters as well as those two flagship horses, while I rode plenty for Alastair Ralph as well last season. I'll be busy popping into a lot of other places too."

Pressed for a horse he was relishing riding again, the 27-year-old, who has a handful of Grade 1s on his CV, replied: "Gidleigh Park , who is with Harry. I loved him last season when I rode him in work and then he went and bolted up in his bumper."

Read these next:

'The display was dripping in class' - David Jennings hands out his awards from the Irish Champions Festival

'We could supplement him' - Champions Day option for Sprint Cup runner-up Shouldvebeenaring if weather stays dry

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99

The Front Runner is our latest email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers. Chris Cook, a four-time Racing Reporter of the Year award winner, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content