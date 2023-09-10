'If the two of them turn up at Aintree we won't be disappointed' - Grand National hopes stand out in Jonjo O'Neill team

Jonjo O'Neill: welcomed 250 guests to Jackdaws Castle Credit: Edward Whitaker

Jonjo O'Neill paraded a team rich in youth at his rain-interrupted owners' day on Sunday but it was two horses who came of age over fences last season who arguably had the trainer most excited for the season ahead.

The Grand National and Cheltenham Gold Cup winner has long had an affinity with staying chasers and, in Monbeg Genius and Iron Bridge , O'Neill has two likely candidates to fly the Jackdaws Castle flag in major handicap chases this campaign.