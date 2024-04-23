'It's been a great season' - Jamie Snowden eyeing one last push at breaking career-best tally of winners

Jamie Snowden is set to fire plenty of arrows this week in the hope of surpassing his career-best tally of 49 jumps winners to reach the half-century mark for the first time as a trainer.

The Lambourn trainer has enjoyed 47 winners this season and is set to saddle a strong team throughout the week as the season officially comes to a close at Sandown on Saturday.

Although Snowden is still behind his previous best number of winners, achieved in the 2021-22 campaign, he has managed to earn more prize-money this season — an objective he set out to achieve earlier last year.

Snowden said: "We’re delighted to have beaten last term’s season best in terms of prize-money, which was the target we’ve been aiming for. We want to have better horses running in better races and thankfully that’s been evident as the tally of money suggests.

"I’m delighted with the season, it’s gone really well and it would be great to finish off with a good few winners over the next few days.

"We have some nice horses in the yard and we’ve been focused on quality as opposed to quantity. Those figures suggest it's been a great season."

Ga Law: has an entry for the Oaksey Chase at Sandown on Saturday Credit: Edward Whitaker

Among Snowden’s squad set to run this week is Ga Law , who was last seen running in the Ryanair Chase and is entered in Sandown's Grade 2 bet365 Oaksey Chase .

The eight-year-old did not take to the soft ground at the Cheltenham Festival when being pulled up by Gavin Sheehan, but Snowden reports his stable star to be in good condition ahead of his return to action.

He said: "It was a little bit too soft for him [at Cheltenham], but he’s come out of that race really well and we’re looking forward to seeing him out on better ground on Saturday.

"His Coral Gold Cup run was very good, he just didn’t quite stay. We dropped him back in trip to two and a half miles and he was very good off a mark of 150 in January on nice ground.

"It looks like a competitive race with five Willie Mullins horses over. In a usual year it’d be the right race for him, so let's hope he can run a good race despite the competitiveness of the field."

Farceur Du Large: could run at Perth on Friday Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Stablemate Farceur Du Large is entered into the bet365 Gold Cup on the card, but Snowden said the Royal Artillery Gold Cup winner could head north to Perth on Friday instead.

He added: "A lot depends on the ground. If the ground is good enough for Ga Law then it’ll be too quick for Farceur Du Large. He’s in at Perth on Friday too, but he definitely wants some cut in the ground."

Although the drying ground proved too much for Git Maker in the Scottish Grand National last Saturday, the trainer was pleased with his third-placed effort.

Snowden said: "He ran a belter of a race but things didn’t exactly go his way. He likes a bit of cut in the ground but it dried out. It was perfectly safe to run him, but he got run off his feet in the first mile and a half, and it was only when Gav [Sheehan] switched him wide did he start to jump with any great fluency.

"He stayed on well to finish third and it was a cracking effort."

Read these next:

What's on this week: Willie Mullins pops up across Britain in build-up to trainers' title showdown at Sandown

Willie Mullins continues relentless title quest with El Fabiolo, Gaelic Warrior and Impaire Et Passe entered at Sandown

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.