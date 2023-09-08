'It's a lot of fun' - Nicky Henderson primed for full crowds as National Racehorse Week begins

National Racehorse Week begins on Saturday and one of its leading supporters Nicky Henderson is optimistic of another strong turnout at training yards, studs and rehoming centres across Britain.

Devised in 2019 by trainer Richard Phillips, the annual initiative is designed to celebrate the racehorse and has been extended to nine days.

Visits to some of the most renowned training centres are already fully booked after tickets were made available in June, with Charlie Johnston, Gary Moore and Eve Johnson Houghton among those joining Henderson in expecting significant public attendance at their open days next week.

"For people that follow racing there's a bit of mystery about what we do and this is an excellent opportunity to open the doors and show any who want to see where our horses live, how they live and how they get looked after," Henderson said of National Racehorse Week, which has been lent full industry support.

"We have a lot of visitors over the year but it's nice to have a big event where everyone can go to whatever yard they want, with places open all across the country.

"We're expecting over 100 people and all the big names in our yard will be there for the public to see. It's a perfect chance for someone who has never seen the inside of a yard to discover the mechanics of it all.

"We like to think they get very well looked after and we're proud to show the workings of a day in the life of a racehorse. It's a lot of fun."

Nicky Henderson's Seven Barrows yard is expecting a full crowd on Thursday September 14 Credit: Tyron Mills

Alongside yard visits scattered across the country, there are also dedicated days for two of the top training heartlands. Malton hosts an open day on Sunday, September 10, allowing visitors access to 13 yards including those of Group 1-winning trainers John Quinn, Richard Fahey and Tim Easterby before a visit to the Jack Berry House, the northern rehabilitation centre for the Injured Jockeys' Fund.

Tickets for Malton open day are available for £10, but for a combined ticket of £17.50 visitors will also be able to attend a meeting at York racecourse in the afternoon which includes the Listed Garrowby Stakes (3.50 ).

The following week features the highly anticipated Henry Cecil Open Weekend, when Newmarket will take its turn to showcase the exemplary care of some of the most famous horses in the sport.

Running over September 23 and 24, the event includes 24 open yards and access to some of racing's most renowned organisations including the National Stud, Peter O'Sullevan House, British Racing School and the National Horseracing Museum, which will host classes for retrained racehorses.

Those attending on Sunday morning can also watch horses work at 8am on the Warren Hill gallops, which has featured star performers including Baaeed and Enable in recent years.

The afternoon will involve an assortment of events around Newmarket including the Shetland Grand National, a racehorse parade and access to Tattersalls, while many jockeys will likely be in attendance for the concluding racing personality show jumping competition.

Advanced tickets are available at £15 and tickets on the day are £20, with all money raised from both the Henry Cecil Open Weekend and the Malton Open Day going towards racing charities including Racing Welfare. A combined ticket for the open day and racing at the Rowley Mile on Saturday begins at £30.

More information and tickets can be found here at the National Racehorse Week website.

Read more:

Programme for National Racehorse Week released for 'week-long celebration' of horses and racing in September

More trainers need to wake up and get on board with National Racehorse Week

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.