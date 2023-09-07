Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionAnother View
premium

More trainers need to wake up and get on board with National Racehorse Week

author image
Catherine MacraeReporter
Baaeed walks past the crowds at the Henry Cecil Open Weekend on his way home.
National Racehorse Week: racing's chance to showcase the sport to the public

We are on the eve of National Racehorse Week, a wonderful celebration of the sport and a vital drive for community engagement, but there are still signs too many trainers just don't get the importance of it.

There are 136 training yards, studs and aftercare centres currently listed on the National Racehorse Week from Saturday through to a week on Sunday 17 or as part of the following weekend's Henry Cecil Open Weekend in Newmarket. That is fractionally down on last year's total and still leaves an awful lot who aren't on the list.

Charlie Fellowes, chair of Newmarket's open weekend, rightly admonished those refusing to participate, citing not only the benefits of attracting new fans but also the responsibility of those within the industry to represent racing at such a crucial time.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 7 September 2023Last updated 14:00, 7 September 2023
icon
more inAnother View
more inAnother View