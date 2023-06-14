Programme for National Racehorse Week released for 'week-long celebration' of horses and racing in September

Bookings can now be made to visit more than 100 yards, studs and racehorse rehoming centres for free as part of National Racehorse Week, which returns for a third year between September 9-17.

Spaces for up to 13,500 visitors will be available on the official website on Thursday morning in a week which is described as a "weeklong celebration" of horses, racing and the high standards of welfare for them through all stages of their life.

Yards that have agreed to open their doors to the public across the country include Nicky Henderson – trainer of jump racing's biggest star in Constitution Hill – along with Dan Skelton, Kim Bailey and Charlie Johnston. Bookings for the majority of yard visits can be made on Thursday, with others released later.

Away from open days at yards, visits will be available to a variety of studs and aftercare centres while trainers and owners will be taking former horses to local schools, care homes and urban communities as part of 30 community events. The week coincide with open days at the key training bases in Malton on September 10 and the Henry Cecil Open Weekend in Newmarket two weekends after.

Great British Racing (GBR), the marketing arm of British racing and organisers of the event, said that 97 per cent of visitors last year would recommend the week to a friend and of the attendees 87 per cent were not regular racegoers. More than 8,000 bookings were made for events in 2022.

The initiative was originally the concept of trainer Richard Phillips and the aim was to build new audiences for racing and give the general public an opportunity to learn more about the life of racehorses. Phillips will also be opening his stable situated in Gloucestershire.

Richard Phillips at his yard in Gloucestershire on the first day of National Racehorse Week Credit: Steve Davies

He said: "I'm delighted to support National Racehorse Week once again. It's an ideal opportunity to celebrate the racehorse and all the incredible benefits that this beautiful animal brings to the world. Shining a light on the bond between human and equine, including the physical and mental benefits for each. I greatly look forward to witnessing all the examples that will be on show throughout the thoroughbred industry during this week-long celebration."

Rod Street, chief executive for GBR, said opportunities were still available for other stables to join in during the week. He added: “This is racing’s chance to make its case for how well cared for horses are and share the important role racing plays in British life.

"Whether it's hosting an open day, taking a horse into the local community, or promoting National Racehorse Week at racecourses, Great British Racing is encouraging as many organisations and trainers as possible to take part. We also hope that our dedicated racing fans will invite friends who are new to the sport to attend open days with them."

