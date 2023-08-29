'It's a long way but she seems to warrant the trip' - can Oliver and Paul Cole build on perfect Catterick record?

Paul and Oliver Cole will be hoping to extend their perfect record at Catterick this afternoon when they send a debutant out to contest the 5f restricted maiden.

The father-and-son duo have sent just one runner to the North Yorkshire track and that was a winner.

They will embark on the 235-mile, roughly four-hour trip from their Oxfordshire base again with Nasneen, a juvenile daughter of Territories.

"It's first time out and you don't know what's going to happen," Oliver Cole said. "It's a long way to go but she seems to warrant to go up there. It looked quite tempting and she has a bit of speed.

"There's a horse rated 71 that could be hard to beat and a few hardened horses in there, but she should run well. You've just got to go where the races are."

Nasneen is from a winning family, as both of her half-sisters scored as two-year-olds. She was purchased for 19,000gns at the Tattersalls December Yearling sale and now runs for the ownership partnership of Ellipsis, Sterling Vault and Cole, who will be hoping the yard's first link-up with jockey Oisin Orr is a profitable one.

Spotlight verdict

19,000gns half-sister to winners Lucy Lulu (5f 2yo; RPR 75) and Lufu (7f 2yo AW; 67); dam 6f 2yo winner (including Group 3; 99), half-sister to 1m Listed winner Lustrous and useful 6f-7f winners Ustinov and Nobleman's Nest; represents in-form yard and needs watching in the market on debut.

Nasneen 13:40 Catterick View Racecard Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: Paul & Oliver Cole

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Stuart Langley's three horse racing tips on Wednesday

'The form could hardly have worked out better' - five horses who could prep for a big autumn target with a win this weekend

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.