The Punt Acca: Stuart Langley's three horse racing tips on Wednesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Wednesday . . .

Castan (2.40 Catterick)

After three down-the-field efforts in 6f novices, his form improved markedly when sent handicapping over 5f as a juvenile, winning two of his six races, the latter of which was over course and distance last September. He has yet to get his head in front in three runs this season but has progressed each time, including most recently when beaten by a nose at Musselburgh, having been headed on the line. He seems to have a liking for sharp tracks and comes here fresher than most and, off an unchanged mark, there is no reason he should not be thereabouts again.

Blow Your Horn (3.30 Musselburgh)

Ian Williams’ runner rattled off a hat-trick in June, with wins at Doncaster (1m6f), Beverley (2m) and Pontefract (2m2f). He has since ran with credit in two higher-class races - the Northumberland Vase, a race in which he went off favourite, and then at Sandown ten days ago in a contest not really run to suit. He is the clear highest rated in this field and the only one proven at this trip. The drop back to a Class 4 should help and as long as the ground is good or better, he could resume winning ways.

King Of Ithaca (7.00 Kempton)

A Chelmsford maiden winner last September who generally regressed in five further runs for Marco Botti. He seemed to show more spark last time on his first run since switching to the James Tate yard when third over this course and distance. That was a promising effort as he was slowly away and almost last on the turn for home but he finished strongly up the rail. The stable has been in decent form and James Doyle is a positive jockey booking, so there is every chance he could continue on an upward curve.

