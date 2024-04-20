Ludlow set to welcome first Willie Mullins runners with clerk of the course relishing trainers' title battle

Willie Mullins could send his first runner to Ludlow on Wednesday in his bid to get the British trainers' championship over the line, with clerk of the course Simon Sherwood describing the trainer's midweek entries as a "statement of intent".

Mullins sits £182,195 clear of Dan Skelton following a four-timer at Ayr on Saturday, headlined by Macdermott's success in the Scottish Grand National, and is preparing a strong team for the days leading up to the season finale at Sandown on Saturday.

He has entered the 140-rated Daddy Long Legs, Milo Lises, Rath Gaul Boy and Tounsivator in Ludlow's opening novice hurdle (2.00 ) on Wednesday and Sherwood has welcomed the additional competition.

"It'll be great if Willie comes," he said. "He's got four in the novice hurdle, so he's making a statement of intent. It has certainly conjured up more interest in the championship with him having a crack at it.

"We often get Irish runners, this winter we've probably had half a dozen come across. I think it's probably to do with the geography of where we are and this winter being so wet, some of them find there's slightly better ground over here. I suspect that was the raison d'etre."

Ludlow: Wednesday's meeting could prove pivotal in the trainers' championship Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Paul Nicholls could run Stratagem in the hunter chase (4.05 ) on the card, while Skelton could take on the Mullins quartet with the four-year-old Kourosh. However, he has been declared to run at Kempton on Monday.

"All three of them are very competitive," Sherwood added. "Dan obviously wants to get his first, Paul is never going to lie down and for Willie it would be his first time too. We've had Harry Cobden and Sean Bowen fighting for the jockeys' championship and now we've had the trainers doing the same."

Despite such a wet winter, Sherwood reported Ludlow to be thriving in the spring conditions and will consider watering next week.

He said: "We've just changed our going from good to soft to good and I suspect there's a possibility we might have to put a bit of water on Monday or Tuesday but it's warm and the grass is going. It'll be lovely safe ground."

It is set to be a busy week for Mullins in Britain as the trainer also has a runner at Ffos Las on Monday, where Rath Gaul Boy runs in the 2m novice hurdle, and 11 at Perth, which stages a £25,000 Listed novice hurdle, on Wednesday.

Speaking at Ayr on Saturday, Mullins said: "I'll travel when I can but I've got to do a bit of homework as well. We've a nice runner at Ffos Las on Monday, a nice one at Ludlow and a few nice ones at Perth, so I'll do what I can."

Now read this:

'That's one photograph I'll be taking home with me!' - Macdermott puts Willie Mullins in pole position for trainers' title

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.