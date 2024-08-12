- More
Inspiral on course for possible Newmarket swansong - with Kieran Shoemark not ruled out to regain ride
Inspiral looks likely to get the chance to defend her crown in the Group 1 Virgin Bet Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket in October, with connections not ruling out Kieran Shoemark regaining the ride on what could be her final start.
After finishing fourth in the Lockinge and sixth in the Prince of Wales's Stakes aboard Inspiral this season, Shoemark was replaced by Ryan Moore on the six-time Group 1 winner in Sunday's Prix Jacques le Marois but, not for the first time in her career, her chance was significantly compromised by a slow start.
In the circumstances, joint-trainer John Gosden felt Inspiral "ran a mighty race from an impossible position" to finish just over three lengths behind Charyn in third and connections appear keen to give her at least one more opportunity to atone before she takes up broodmare duties at Cheveley Park Stud where she was bred.
