Informative jockey bookings lead to market move for Monmiral in December Gold Cup

Harry Cobden's decision to partner Monmiral in Saturday's Virgin Bet December Gold Cup (1.50 ) has not been missed by punters after he jumped in front of stablemate Il Ridoto in the betting for the valuable handicap.

The pair are trained by Paul Nicholls, who on Monday revealed his stable jockey would partner Monmiral, with Bryony Frost set to ride Il Ridoto, who was an 11-2 chance with Coral at the start of the week.

Monmiral, who has not won since landing a Grade 1 juvenile hurdle at Aintree in April 2021, was available at 7-1 with the same firm but was shortened to 5-1 on Tuesday, while Il Ridoto has been pushed out to 7-1.

Monmiral makes his first start since finishing seventh in the Grade 1 Liverpool Hurdle in April, while Il Ridoto was third behind stablemate Stage Star on his seasonal debut in last month's Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham.

"Although Monmiral hasn't got his head in front since his Aintree Grade 1 victory as a juvenile hurdler, and will be making his reappearance this weekend, punters reckon he could be his trainer's number one hope for December Gold Cup success," said Coral's David Stevens.

The betting for the race is headed by the well-regarded Thunder Rock, although Fakir D'oudairies occupies a prominent position in the market. Rated 162, he will concede weight all round this weekend and only five horses have won handicap chases in Britain off a higher mark than him in the last ten years.

The four-time Grade 1 winner is trained by Joseph O'Brien for JP McManus and can be backed at 9-1.

"I'm hoping for a good run from him and it will be nice to get him back for the season," said O'Brien. "He seems to have done well over the summer and has some class, so can hopefully run a nice race."

The going at Cheltenham was described as soft on Tuesday afternoon and the GoingStick produced a reading of 5.6.

There was 4mm of rain first thing on Tuesday and a further 2mm by 2pm. There is a risk of drizzle and light showers (1-2mm) on Wednesday before a dry spell up to the weekend. Temperatures are forecast to remain above freezing.

Virgin Bet December Gold Cup Handicap Chase (1.50 Cheltenham, Saturday)

Coral: 7-2 Thunder Rock, 5 Monmiral, 6 So Scottish, 7 Il Ridoto, 8 Fakir D’Oudairies, Fugitif, 9 Easy As That, 10 Frero Banbou, 16 Grandeur d’Ame, Torn And Frayed, 20 Railway Hurricane, 25 Jay Jay Reilly, Prince Escalus, 33 Do Your Job, Madara

Read these next:

'He's the horse to do it' - Richard Hobson hopeful Fugitif can end his Cheltenham drought in December Gold Cup

'He is a Graded horse in a handicap' - our experts provide their tip for the December Gold Cup at Cheltenham

Stage Star soars to new high in Paddy Power Gold Cup - but more needed to trouble Allaho in the Ryanair

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.