'He's the horse to do it' - Richard Hobson hopeful Fugitif can end his Cheltenham drought in December Gold Cup
Richard Hobson is desperate to land a big Cheltenham winner after a number of near-misses and believes Fugitif provides him with that golden opportunity in the Virgin Bet December Gold Cup on Saturday.
The trainer, whose yard in the Cotswolds is less than 20 miles from the track, has yet to win in 42 attempts at his local course but goes in search of just over £74,000 in winning prize-money with his eight-year-old.
Fugitif has hit the crossbar at Cheltenham in recent outings, including when second to Seddon in the Plate at the festival last season. He made his seasonal return when fourth to Stage Star in the Paddy Power Gold Cup last month and Hobson remains bullish about his chances this weekend after coming out of the race in good form.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- Chambard camp eye ultimate Aintree glory - but Welsh National likely to come too soon after Becher triumph
- Baroness Dido Harding to become Jockey Club's first female senior steward with Zara Tindall and Rishi Persad among new members
- Protektorat set to give Premier racing an early boost at Lingfield - but surprise Cheltenham bid could come first
- Who remains in contention for the December Gold Cup at Cheltenham on Saturday?
- 'I've never met one like him' - meet The Imposter, a mistake buy who turned into a winning machine
- Chambard camp eye ultimate Aintree glory - but Welsh National likely to come too soon after Becher triumph
- Baroness Dido Harding to become Jockey Club's first female senior steward with Zara Tindall and Rishi Persad among new members
- Protektorat set to give Premier racing an early boost at Lingfield - but surprise Cheltenham bid could come first
- Who remains in contention for the December Gold Cup at Cheltenham on Saturday?
- 'I've never met one like him' - meet The Imposter, a mistake buy who turned into a winning machine