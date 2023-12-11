Racing Post logo
'He's the horse to do it' - Richard Hobson hopeful Fugitif can end his Cheltenham drought in December Gold Cup

Fugitif: has yet to win at Cheltenham but has hit the crossbar on four ocassions
Fugitif: has yet to win at Cheltenham but has hit the crossbar on four ocassionsCredit: Getty Images

Richard Hobson is desperate to land a big Cheltenham winner after a number of near-misses and believes Fugitif provides him with that golden opportunity in the Virgin Bet December Gold Cup on Saturday.

The trainer, whose yard in the Cotswolds is less than 20 miles from the track, has yet to win in 42 attempts at his local course but goes in search of just over £74,000 in winning prize-money with his eight-year-old.

Fugitif has hit the crossbar at Cheltenham in recent outings, including when second to Seddon in the Plate at the festival last season. He made his seasonal return when fourth to Stage Star in the Paddy Power Gold Cup last month and Hobson remains bullish about his chances this weekend after coming out of the race in good form.

Liam HeaddReporter

Published on 11 December 2023inBritain

Last updated 17:38, 11 December 2023

