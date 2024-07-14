'I’m gutted as I wanted to break my claim - but it's unlikely now' - Grace McEntee facing three months out after fall

Apprentice Grace McEntee has vowed to come back stronger after an injury at Kempton on Wednesday that will rule her out of action for a number of months.

McEntee, 23, dislocated her sternoclavicular joint, which links the arm and torso, when she was unseated from the George Boughey-trained Twilight Vision, who sadly suffered a fatal fall when stumbling in division two of the mile handicap.

The jockey underwent surgery on Thursday in order to move her collarbone back into the right position. A recovery time of three months is expected, but McEntee is hoping for a quicker return with support from the Injured Jockeys Fund rehabilitation centre at Peter O'Sullevan House in Newmarket, where McEntee – daughter of trainer Phil – is based.

She said: "The doctors said around three months, but I spoke to [BHA chief medical adviser] Dr Jerry Hill and he talked about his team and the rehab process, so hopefully I’ll be back sooner.

"We’re extremely lucky to have them, they probably reduce the recovery time by a lot for most cases. As soon as I’m ready I’ll be down the rehab centre to speed the process up of returning to the saddle."

Since Christmas, McEntee has regularly ridden out at Boughey’s yard. She had been having a decent season, with nine winners since returning from her stint in the United States with boyfriend and fellow rider Tyler Heard.

She said: "Things have been going well and I’ve been riding for George, who is a good trainer to have behind you.

"When I came back from America I needed support from a big yard and thankfully he gave me that. I’ve been able to get to know the horses and owners, which has been a big help."

McEntee, who recorded four winners in the US and considered it a "good experience", added: "I needed only eight winners to ride out my claim so I was hoping to do that by the end of the season. Having to sit it out for some time means it might not happen. I’m gutted because I wanted to achieve it this season, but it’s unlikely now.

"Until now, I’ve been fortunate enough to have not had any injuries that have set me back. It’s one of those things."

Read these next:

'I was flying' - Cieren Fallon's red-hot run ends after breaking back in two places

Kia Joorabchian ‘still a father figure’ to Rossa Ryan two years on from drawn-out Amo exit

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.