'If it's like that this time we won't run' - Westover camp issue Arc warning after Ascot thriller

Westover is not certain to run in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe despite his "career-best" near-miss in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

The four-year-old is a best-priced 10-1 for Europe's richest race after going down by just a head to Hukum under Rob Hornby in a stirring duel at Ascot on Saturday, but the Ralph Beckett-trained Frankel colt finished only sixth in very soft ground at Longchamp last season and will miss the race if conditions are similarly testing.

Juddmonte racing manager Barry Mahon said on Sunday: "He'll get a little bit of a break now, he was on the go early this year and he's had two quick runs. We'll have to think about the Arc but we know from last season that he doesn't want heavy ground and we've seen in the last few years that it can come up heavy there.

"Ralph said yesterday if it's like that this time we won't run. There are plenty of other races and the Breeders' Cup Turf could be a nice fit for him."

Westover landed the second Group 1 win of his career in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud three weeks before the King George and Mahon added: "I'm sure it was a career-best run at Ascot. All credit to the winner, they're clearly two exceptionally good horses. It was one hell of a race and even when we got passed I still thought we had the room to get back up. Rob gave him a beautiful ride and the horse ran his heart out.

"It's full credit to Ralph and his team, they've done some job and produced him beautifully on the back of a big run in France, it's not easy to back up that quick. Ralph was bullish, it was he who gave us the confidence to go for the race and he was vindicated."

Now read these...

'We went up to my head lad John Lake's house and had a few' - Owen Burrows basking in the afterglow of a super Saturday

Jim Crowley's confidence and Hukum's brilliance - how the King George was won

'The best race I've ever ridden in' - heroic Hukum and Jim Crowley deny Westover in thrilling King George

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.