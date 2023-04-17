'I'd love to play Ginger but I think I'm too old' - award-winning actor Dominic West planning Red Rum film

Red Rum could be about to get the Seabiscuit treatment, with his legendary story brought to life on screen.

Award-winning actor Dominic West was at Aintree on Saturday, walking the course in the hoofprints of the only horse ever to win the world's most famous chase three times.

He has set his sights on turning the tale of his famous wins into a film and potentially playing the part of used car salesman-turned trainer Ginger McCain himself.

"I'm hoping to get a film of Red Rum organised," said West, who was accompanied on his walk of the course by former Grand National-winning jockey Marcus Armytage and dual racing writer of the year Brough Scott.

“It's very, very early stages. I'm hopefully going to direct it. I'd love to play Ginger but I think I'm too old. We want to do some of his early life and his struggle and meeting Beryl [McCain's wife] and all that, and I think I'm too old for that really."

"I could get a bit of plastic surgery maybe," he laughed. "Maybe I could get him with riding helmets on, or in fights so he's got black eyes. That could be one way around it."

Red Rum: plans to bring National legend's story to life on screen Credit: Getty Images

West, 53, is surprised that there has been no Red Rum equivalent of the films telling the stories of US star Seabiscuit or endurance horse Hidalgo.

"It is amazing it hasn't been done before," he said. "You watch all the films like Seabiscuit and Hidalgo and you think, 'What about our horses?'

"The greatest race in the world, the toughest race in the world, and Red Rum, the bravest, toughest horse there has ever been, and no one has ever made a film. It's extraordinary, because it's a brilliant underdog story."

Explaining his visit to the course, he said: "It's a little bit of a research exercise coming to Aintree. But it's mainly a sentimental thing, because I love Red Rum.

"But, certainly, there's a lot of people here who are very interesting to talk to and who remember it well. I'll be looking forward to doing that.”

West has been a star of film and television for three decades, receiving a BAFTA award for his portrayal of serial killer Fred West in the ITV drama Appropriate Adult.

Among his numerous other TV credits are the hit shows The Wire and The Crown, while his many film appearances have included roles on Pride, Testament Of Youth and Mona Lisa Smile.

He was only seven when Red Rum, a small, Flat-bred horse, landed his historic third National in 1977, having won the race in 1973 and 1974 and then finished second in the next two years.

The last major British film to focus on racing was , which was released in 2021 and told the story of Welsh Grand National winner Dream Alliance.

