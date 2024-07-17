Frankel looks set to be dethroned as champion sire in Britain and Ireland - but how do the leading contenders shape up?

Reigning British and Irish champion sire Frankel looks almost certain to relinquish the crown this year, but will Dubawi regain the title or will we have a new name to celebrate? We assess the field in what promises to be an exciting race to the finishing line.

1 Dark Angel

Yeomanstown Stud; 2024 fee: €60,000; 2024 earnings: £2,766,946 (before racing on Wednesday)