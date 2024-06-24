- More
'I need to do this to continue in British racing' says leading owner after Derby fifth sold to Australia
Sayedaty Sadaty, who finished fifth in the Derby, has been sold to Australian Bloodstock in a move owner Ahmad Al Shaikh says will allow him to “keep dreaming” with Sunday's Irish Derby contender Deira Mile.
Ridden by Tom Marquand at Epsom, Sayedaty Sadaty joins the likes of Hoo Ya Mal, Youth Spirit and Emaraaty Ana in being traded by Al Shaikh to enable him to continue to patronise British racing.
The owner said the high costs of being an owner in Britain necessitated such an approach. “This is part of how I do it and it means I have not had to pay for any horses from my own pocket for six years now, only with what I have made from selling the horses," he said.
