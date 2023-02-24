'I loved every single second' - how Tom Scudamore relished ITV role at Ascot

Tom Scudamore made a smooth transition from riding to broadcasting at Ascot last Saturday and has said he "loved every single second" of his first day as part of the ITV Racing team.

Scudamore was speaking to the Racing Post for a major interview in Sunday's newspaper in which he discusses his sudden retirement from the saddle last week, the proudest moment of his career and his thoughts on the whip rules, which he helped to shape through his work on the steering group.

Scudamore's future will become clearer over the coming months. He fitted in comfortably with the ITV team at Ascot and media work is definitely among his options, although he was keen not to rule anything out, other than training under his own name.

"I really didn't know what to expect at Ascot," he said of his appearance on ITV. "I haven't been racing as a fan since I was 15 and it really took me back. I loved every single second. I felt like that little child again, going there and watching horses race around a field. The crowd was good and the racing was fantastic.

"I have lots of options now. I'd like to remain within the sport. I've really enjoyed the media side of it over the last few days and we'll have to see what comes back from there.

"I've got three or four months to work really hard to see what suits me and my family and then go from there. I don't want to rush into anything but want to try everything."

Scudamore's day at Ascot reinforced his view that racing was a "fantastic product" and added: "There's plenty that needs tweaking and sorting out but we must not take for granted the fascination, whether it's big fields or small fields, of top-class horses running against each other.

"On Saturday I got a sense which I haven't had for a long time of how lucky and fortunate we all are to witness it and see it. We've got to cherish it and look after it."

Read more from Tom Scudamore in The Big Read, available in Sunday's newspaper or online for from 6pm on Saturday. Click to sign up.

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.