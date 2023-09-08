'I expect him to go well' - can Grant Tuer and Oliver Stammers boost 22 per cent Newcastle record with Caribbean Sunset?

Grant Tuer and Oliver Stammers have a 22 per cent strike-rate when combining at Newcastle and hopes are high that Caribbean Sunset can relish the step up to 7f this afternoon (3.55).

The trainer-jockey combination was successful with Real Terms in the finale at Haydock on Thursday and this Simon Chappell-owned handicapper is notably consistent, finishing in the first four on his last seven starts including victory on his penultimate run at this track.

He finished fourth back on turf at Ayr last time and will have to reverse form with Kats Bob from two of his last three starts.

Tuer said: “It looks like he’s crying out for the step up to seven furlongs. It’s been on our radar to step him up in trip for a while but we’ve been waiting for the right opportunity and this looks like it should suit him. He’s in good nick, Oli gets on well with him and I expect him to go well.”

Barrolo has been a revelation for the stable since going handicapping this year and bids for a fifth win in six starts since making a successful return at Ripon in June.

The three-year-old, owned by The Weighting Game, is up 4lb for victory at Newmarket last month and looks a leading player under Sam James in the 1m2f handicap (2.45).

Tuer said: “Three-year-olds have a fantastic record in this race, winning three of the last four runnings, and there’s a couple of other three-year-olds in there that worry me, particularly Fleur De Mer.

“Barrolo is in good order though and the track should suit. He’s likely to be sales-bound next month so we’ll take it race by race with him.”

Spotlight view

Barrolo (2.45 Newcastle)

Made it 4-5 in handicaps on turf this season when seeing off five rivals over 1m2f at Newmarket three weeks ago; that was his first attempt over this trip and a 4lb rise is unlikely to prevent him making a bold bid if proving as effective on all-weather.

Caribbean Sunset (3.55 Newcastle)

Won a 6f handicap here last month; has finished behind Kats Bob twice in his last three starts, but he might prove the better suited by today's surface; stamina for 7f has to be taken on trust though.

