Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Elshaameq (2.45 Newcastle)
His two best efforts have come on the all-weather, chasing home the now 95-rated Ruling Dynasty over course and distance last October and staying on well for fourth when dropped to a mile at Southwell in June. A mark of 66 could well underestimate the Kevin Frost-trained four-year-old now returned to his optimal conditions.
Harry Wilson
Aerion Power (4.45 Ascot)
Ran a cracker over course and distance when fourth in the Hunt Cup in June and has since moved well on the Limekilns trial ground.
David Milnes
Tafreej (4.10 Ascot)
Favoured by the race conditions, the William Haggas-trained gelding shaped better than the bare form when a fading fourth at York last month, and this drop to 7f could suit judged on that effort.
Paul Curtis
Consoling (4.30 Newcastle)
Overcame a troubled passage to win over 7f at Musselburgh and then ran well in defeat over an inadequate trip last time. Moving up to a mile should suit the Ollie Pears-trained filly.
Steffan Edwards
Man Of Eden (4.45 Ascot)
Has been knocking at the door recently and a personal best last time suggests he may gain an overdue success.
Dave Edwards
Sea of Thieves (4.10 Ascot)
Sprang a surprise when winning a Haydock novice in May but proved that was no fluke when second at Newbury next time. Found a Group 3 tough on previous start here but this is more realistic and will benefit from the drying ground.
Rob Sutton
