Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

The Punt nap

Elshaameq (2.45 Newcastle)

His two best efforts have come on the all-weather, chasing home the now 95-rated Ruling Dynasty over course and distance last October and staying on well for fourth when dropped to a mile at Southwell in June. A mark of 66 could well underestimate the Kevin Frost-trained four-year-old now returned to his optimal conditions.

Harry Wilson

Elshaameq 14:45 Newcastle (A.W) Jky: Ben Robinson Tnr: Kevin Frost

Newmarket nap

Aerion Power (4.45 Ascot)

Ran a cracker over course and distance when fourth in the Hunt Cup in June and has since moved well on the Limekilns trial ground.

David Milnes

Aerion Power 16:45 Ascot Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

Handicappers' nap

Tafreej (4.10 Ascot)

Favoured by the race conditions, the William Haggas-trained gelding shaped better than the bare form when a fading fourth at York last month, and this drop to 7f could suit judged on that effort.

Paul Curtis

Tafreej 16:10 Ascot Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: William Haggas

Eyecatcher

Consoling (4.30 Newcastle)

Overcame a troubled passage to win over 7f at Musselburgh and then ran well in defeat over an inadequate trip last time. Moving up to a mile should suit the Ollie Pears-trained filly.

Steffan Edwards

Consoling 16:30 Newcastle (A.W) Jky: Cam Hardie Tnr: Ollie Pears

Speed figures

Man Of Eden (4.45 Ascot)

Has been knocking at the door recently and a personal best last time suggests he may gain an overdue success.

Dave Edwards

Man Of Eden 16:45 Ascot Jky: David Egan Tnr: Harry & Roger Charlton

Dark horse

Sea of Thieves (4.10 Ascot)

Sprang a surprise when winning a Haydock novice in May but proved that was no fluke when second at Newbury next time. Found a Group 3 tough on previous start here but this is more realistic and will benefit from the drying ground.

Rob Sutton

Sea Of Thieves 16:10 Ascot Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Ed Walker

